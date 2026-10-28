MENAFN - GetNews)"Logo of Haug Barron Law Group"Haug Barron Law Group, the Sandy Springs personal injury trial firm that prepares every case as if it will go before a jury, is urging people struck by vehicles to look past advertising and judge a lawyer on trial experience, verifiable credentials, and who will actually handle the case. The firm, headquartered on Dunwoody Place, holds an AV Preeminent rating, Super Lawyers recognition, and a 4.8-star Google rating.

SANDY SPRINGS, GA - October 28, 2026 - For someone struck by a car in Sandy Springs, the search for the best pedestrian accident lawyer usually starts at the worst possible moment: in a hospital bed, facing medical bills and calls from an insurance adjuster. Haug Barron Law Group, a plaintiff-only personal injury firm headquartered in Sandy Springs, says the right choice comes down to a few things that can be checked: whether the firm actually tries cases, whether its attorneys are named and peer-reviewed, and whether the client will work directly with the lawyer handling the claim.

The firm handles pedestrian injury claims as part of its motor vehicle practice, alongside car, truck, motorcycle, bicycle, rideshare, and hit-and-run cases. Its headquarters sits inside Sandy Springs itself, in the Northridge 400 Office Park on Dunwoody Place, with a second office in Decatur.

Built for Trial From the First Phone Call

Insurers set their offers partly by asking one question: will this firm actually try the case? Haug Barron Law Group prepares every matter as though it will go before a Georgia jury, retains experts early when a case calls for them, and searches for every available layer of insurance coverage. Founding Partner James R. Haug and Managing Partner Colin A. Barron tried Butler v. McDaniel to verdict in DeKalb County State Court, a wrongful death case that began with a 2018 car crash and ended in a record-setting verdict the firm reports is among the largest medical malpractice awards in Georgia history.

The firm's published motor vehicle results include a case in which a negligent driver struck a child who was crossing the street. The insurance carrier disputed liability before eventually releasing its policy limits. The firm has also resolved claims for a victim struck by a commercial vehicle and for people injured by distracted and impaired drivers.

"When a driver hits someone on foot, the insurance company almost always starts by asking what the pedestrian did wrong," said James R. Haug, Founding Partner of Haug Barron Law Group. "Was she outside the crosswalk, was he looking at his phone, was it too dark to see. We answer those questions with evidence, not arguments. We go after the video, the scene measurements, the signal timing, and the driver's own conduct before the other side has a chance to write the story."

What Georgia Law Means for Pedestrians

Pedestrian claims raise legal questions that ordinary car crash claims often do not. Where no traffic signal controls a crosswalk, O.C.G.A. § 40-6-91 requires drivers to stop and remain stopped for a pedestrian crossing within it, and O.C.G.A. § 40-6-93 requires every driver to exercise due care to avoid striking a pedestrian on any roadway. Even so, fault is frequently contested. Under Georgia's modified comparative negligence rule, O.C.G.A. § 51-12-33, a person found 50 percent or more at fault cannot recover, and any smaller share of fault reduces the award. Most injury claims must be filed within two years under O.C.G.A. § 9-3-33.

Two other issues come up often in local pedestrian cases. When the driver flees or carries too little insurance, a pedestrian's own uninsured or underinsured motorist coverage may still apply, a topic the firm addresses in its published guides on hit-and-run crashes and UM/UIM claims. And when a dangerous crossing or poorly maintained roadway played a role, a claim against the City of Sandy Springs generally requires written ante litem notice within six months under O.C.G.A. § 36-33-5. Missing that window can end a claim against the city before it starts.

Named Attorneys, Verifiable Credentials

Every attorney at the firm is named on its website with an individual profile: James Robert Haug, Colin Andrew Barron, Billy Joyner, and Grant Schrantz. The firm states that clients deal directly with their attorney rather than being handed off to staff.

Mr. Haug earned his undergraduate degree at the University of Georgia and his law degree at Atlanta's John Marshall Law School, and he has practiced in Georgia since 2009. He holds the Martindale-Hubbell AV Preeminent rating, has been selected to Super Lawyers for 2024 through 2026 after being named a Rising Star from 2017 through 2023, and is a member of the Georgia Trial Lawyers Association, Million Dollar Trial Lawyers, the American Association for Justice Trucking Litigation Group, and the Georgia Association of Personal Injury Lawyers. His commentary on trial practice and Georgia tort law has appeared in Attorney at Law Magazine and the Daily Report.

Mr. Barron, an Atlanta native, graduated cum laude from Georgia Southern University and magna cum laude from Atlanta's John Marshall Law School and has been licensed in Georgia since 2014. He was named to the Super Lawyers Rising Stars list for seven consecutive years, from 2018 through 2024, before his 2026 Super Lawyers selection, and he is admitted to the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia. The firm's Sandy Springs office holds a 4.8-star rating on Google.

What to Ask Before Hiring a Pedestrian Accident Lawyer

Haug Barron Law Group encourages injured pedestrians and their families to compare more than one firm before signing anything. Useful questions include which attorney will personally handle the case, whether that attorney has taken cases to trial, how the firm will gather video and scene evidence, and what the written fee agreement says. The firm's own guide, "Choosing the Right Personal Injury Lawyer in Georgia," covers these questions and the red flags to watch for. Advertising does not indicate a guarantee of results.

Talk to Haug Barron Law Group

Anyone injured as a pedestrian in Sandy Springs or elsewhere in Georgia can request a free, confidential consultation by calling (844) 428-4529, texting (844) 428-4254, or visiting . The firm works on a contingency-fee basis, so clients pay no attorney's fees unless compensation is recovered. Its headquarters is at 8237 Dunwoody Pl Bldg 18, Sandy Springs, GA 30350, and its Decatur office is at 508 E Howard Ave, Decatur, GA 30030, reachable at (404) 850-1322.

About Haug Barron Law Group

Founded by James R. Haug in 2010, Haug Barron Law Group is a plaintiff-only personal injury trial firm with offices in Sandy Springs and Decatur, Georgia. Led by Founding Partner James R. Haug and Managing Partner Colin A. Barron, the firm represents injured people and grieving families and never represents insurance companies or defendants. Its practice covers car, truck, motorcycle, pedestrian, bicycle, and rideshare collisions, premises liability including slip and fall and negligent security claims, medical malpractice, wrongful death, catastrophic injury, nursing home abuse and neglect, child injury, and dog bite cases throughout Georgia. Every case is prepared as though it will be tried, and every client has direct access to their attorney. A Spanish-language version of the firm's website is available at es/.