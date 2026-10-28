Peter Maller On The Warning Signs People Miss Before They Retire

MENAFN - GetNews) Peter Maller, who spent 35 years building and running Maller Wealth Advisors, says the biggest retirement mistakes show up long before the retirement date, and most people never see them coming.

Baltimore, Maryland, USA - October 28, 2026 - Most people preparing for retirement watch one number: how much they have saved. Peter Maller spent three decades advising clients on exactly that question, eventually overseeing accounts that totaled 2 billion dollars in assets under management. He says the savings number matters, but it is not where retirement planning usually breaks down.

The breakdowns happen in categories nobody tracks on a statement. A client can have more than enough saved and still be unprepared. A client can have less than they hoped and still be fine. The difference comes down to signs that show up years before the actual transition, if anyone bothers to look for them.

Warning Sign: No Answer for "What Will Tuesday Look Like"

Maller says one of the clearest signs someone is not ready to retire is a vague answer to a simple question: what will a normal Tuesday look like in five years?

People who have a specific answer, built around family, hobbies, or causes they care about, tend to do well. People who answer in generalities, more golf, more travel, less stress, often struggle once the structure of a working life disappears. The money was never the hard part for that group. The schedule was.

Warning Sign: A Plan That Only Covers Money

Maller's work increasingly pushed past investment accounts and into the parts of a plan that have nothing to do with returns. A financial plan can be flawless and still miss what actually determines whether someone enjoys the next twenty or thirty years: their health, their relationships, and how they spend their time.

He points to clients who treated the financial plan as the whole plan, then found themselves with a comfortable balance sheet and no clear sense of purpose. The warning sign is subtle. It usually looks like someone who can answer every question about their portfolio and none about their week.

Warning Sign: Avoiding the Hard Conversation Until the Market Forces It

Maller says the clients who were caught most off guard were rarely the ones with the smallest accounts. They were the ones who avoided a direct conversation about risk until a downturn made the conversation unavoidable.

During his career, market drops were the moments that separated plans that held up from plans that did not. He found that clients who had already talked through what a bad year would mean for their retirement date handled it calmly. Clients who had never had that conversation often made decisions out of fear rather than strategy. The warning sign is not the downturn itself. It is discomfort talking about one before it happens.

Warning Sign: Treating Retirement as an Event Instead of a Transition

A retirement date gets circled on a calendar as if it is a finish line. Maller says that framing is itself a warning sign. People who think of retirement as the end of something tend to feel a loss of identity once the date arrives. People who think of it as the start of a new phase, with its own goals and its own structure, tend to adjust with far less friction.

He points to the goal-setting habits that mattered most in his own career, the daily, weekly, and annual planning that gave shape to decades of work, as the same habits that matter after the paycheck stops. Retirement does not remove the need for a plan. It changes what the plan is for.

What He Tells People to Do With This

Maller's advice is not a checklist to fill out once. It is a habit of asking the uncomfortable questions earlier rather than later: what does a normal week look like, what happens to this plan in a bad year, and what does success mean once a career is no longer the measure of it.

He says the people who ask those questions years in advance tend to arrive at retirement calm. The people who wait for a market drop or a birthday to force the question tend to arrive anxious, regardless of their account balance.

About Peter Maller

Peter Maller is retired after 35 years building and running Maller Wealth Advisors, affiliated with Lincoln Financial Advisors, in Baltimore, Maryland. Over his career he was the firm's top-producing advisor for 14 of his final 16 years and worked with support teams while remaining the business's sole producer, growing assets under management to 2 billion dollars. He holds a BA in Business Management from Washington College and an MBA from Florida State University, and serves on several boards including Washington College, Garrison Forest School, the Baltimore Estate Planning Council, and the FSU MBA School.

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