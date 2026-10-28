Fort Lauderdale Dealer Pinnacle Chrono Readies 2026 Holiday Lineup Of Top Luxury Watch Brands: Rolex, Audemars Piguet, Patek Philippe

MENAFN - GetNews) Pinnacle Chrono, an independent Fort Lauderdale luxury watch dealer, announces its 2026 holiday inventory of Rolex Submariner, Datejust and Day-Date, Audemars Piguet Royal Oak and Patek Philippe watches, with insured nationwide shipping.

Fort Lauderdale, FL - October 28, 2026 - Pinnacle Chrono, an independent luxury watch dealer based in Fort Lauderdale, today announced that its inventory is stocked and ready for the 2026 holiday season, with major models from Rolex, Audemars Piguet and Patek Philippe on hand.

The holiday inventory includes the RolexSubmariner, Datejust and Day-Date, the Audemars Piguet Royal Oak and a selection of Patek Philippe references. The inventory rotates continuously, so the selection changes as new pieces arrive. Each listing includes the reference number, condition, and whether the box and papers are included. Watches are sold directly. There is no waitlist and no allocation.

Current availability is listed in the Pinnacle Chrono In Stock collectio. Shoppers can also browse by brand in the Rolex, Audemars Piguet and Patek Philippe collections.

"Pinnacle Chrono is stocked and ready for the 2026 holidays, with the Submariner, Datejust, Day-Date and Royal Oak on hand," said David Schwartzberg, owner of Pinnacle Chrono. "Anyone buying a first luxury watch or adding to an existing set can purchase directly, with no waitlist. Every piece is authenticated and serviced before it ships, and the reference, condition, and papers are stated up front."

Every watch ships fully insured within the United States. International inquiries are handled by phone. Pinnacle Chrono is an independent dealer and is not an authorized dealer for Rolex, Audemars Piguet, Patek Philippe, or any other brand it carries.

For a reference not currently on hand, the company sources watches on request through its dealer network. It confirms condition, completeness, and price once the piece is located. Details are on theSource a Watch page. Pinnacle Chrono also buys watches outright and accepts trades and consignments, as outlined on the Sell a Watch pag.

Buying guides on box and papers, reference numbers, and sourcing are on the Pinnacle Chrono blog. The About Pinnacle Chrono page has more about the dealer and its owner.

You can now browse the 2026 holiday inventory at pinnaclechron. Inquiries are taken by phone at 954-667-8319 or by email at..., Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET.

About Pinnacle Chrono

Pinnacle Chrono is an independent luxury watch dealer in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, founded in 2025. It sells authenticated Rolex, Audemars Piguet, Patek Philippe, and other luxury watches from a rotating inventory and ships insured nationwide. It also buys, trades, consigns, and sources pieces on request. The company is LGBTQ+-owned and a member of Jewelers of America, the Jewelers Board of Trade and the International Watch & Jewelry Guild (IWJG). Its guiding line is "Curated for the Discerning and Diverse."