MENAFN - GetNews)The Southern Oregon digital visibility company is now working with independent P&C and commercial insurance brokers who are paying for ad traffic but not converting it into the commercial accounts they're trying to build.

Webb Mountain Arts, a digital visibility company based in Southern Oregon, has formally expanded its work with independent P&C and commercial insurance brokers in Oregon who are running Google Ads and still not seeing the commercial inquiry volume they're paying to generate. The company addresses two compounding problems: a conversion gap that lives after the click, and a growing absence from the AI-generated answers that business buyers are increasingly acting on.

The Conversion Gap Isn't in the Ad Account Consider a typical situation for a small independent brokerage. A principal with one to three agents is running Google Ads, watching clicks come in, and fielding calls that are mostly personal lines shoppers or price-comparison inquiries rather than the commercial accounts the business was built around. The instinct is to adjust bids, rework ad copy, or increase the budget. Those moves often don't change the pattern, because the gap isn't in the campaign.

What's actually missing is the infrastructure that turns a click into a qualified contact. That covers how the business is positioned after someone arrives, how its reputation reads to a prospect who looks it up, and whether the overall digital presence signals enough credibility to make a curious visitor pick up the phone. Adding more spend to a broken conversion path just accelerates the waste.

A Second Problem Running Quietly in the Background At the same time, something else is shifting that ad spend can't address at all.

When a business owner opens ChatGPT, Perplexity, or Google's AI Overviews and asks who handles commercial coverage in Oregon, they're not scrolling a ranked list. They're getting a direct recommendation from a platform they chose to trust. Brokers who aren't being cited inside those systems aren't losing to a nearby competitor in that exchange. They're simply absent from the conversation entirely.

That absence is the AI search gap. Traditional SEO puts a business on a list. AI citation makes a business the answer. Those are not the same thing, and the difference in lead quality reflects it. A prospect who acts on an AI recommendation has already moved past comparison. They're treating that answer like a referral, which is a meaningfully different starting point than a broad-intent keyword click.

How AI Citation Authority Gets Built AI platforms don't select sources based on keyword repetition or ad activity. They evaluate trust signals, citation consistency across the web, structured authority content, and technical credibility factors that most brokers' digital profiles don't currently address.

Webb Mountain Arts uses a structured four-part AI visibility framework to move businesses from absent to cited. The process begins by assessing how a broker currently appears inside AI-generated answers, which is a different question than asking where they rank in traditional search. From that baseline, the framework identifies gaps across four signal categories: trust, authority, content, and technical structure. Targeted improvements then address each gap directly. Throughout the process, brokers receive real-time visibility reports tracking citations, mentions, and traffic patterns as they develop, so there's no guesswork about whether the work is producing any movement.

A Candid Note on Fit This work isn't right for every brokerage.

If a broker is already generating strong commercial inquiry volume through existing channels, building citation authority will feel incremental rather than transformational. Citation infrastructure is structural work. It builds an asset over time, but it's not a short-term fix for a single slow quarter. Brokers who aren't running Google Ads, or who aren't actively trying to grow a commercial book, aren't a match for this approach.

The brokers who see the most meaningful shift are the ones who've already watched a working ad budget produce the wrong calls. The structure is already in place. What's missing is the reputation and authority foundation that turns that traffic into the right conversations.

Why Waiting Compounds the Problem Citation authority accumulates across a broker's entire digital presence over time. It's not a single update that takes effect immediately. A broker who starts building that foundation now is creating something that compounds. A broker who waits isn't simply maintaining their current position while the landscape holds steady.

As more competitors recognize the AI search shift and begin building citation authority, the pool of sources AI platforms draw from becomes more established. Getting in earlier means building authority before that pool is crowded. Getting in later means working to displace sources that already have a head start.

About Webb Mountain Arts

Webb Mountain Arts is a Southern Oregon-based digital visibility company that helps independent businesses get cited and recommended by AI search platforms including ChatGPT, Perplexity, and Google's AI Overviews. The company's four-part AI visibility framework builds the trust signals, authority content, and citation infrastructure that AI systems rely on when selecting sources to reference. Its focus is on converting existing digital presence into high-intent lead generation without dependence on traditional search rankings or escalating paid ad spend.

More information is available at

Oregon insurance brokers who want an honest assessment of where their AI visibility currently stands can book a strategy call at