Senestech: Sandstrom Partners Hired As Strategic Advisor On Marketing And Branding.

SURPRISE, Ariz. - October 28, 2026 - SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNES), an innovator in rodent control, today announced that it has engaged Portland, Oregon-based Sandstrom Partners, Inc. (“Sandstrom”) as a strategic advisor with the goal of accelerating sales. To support this initiative, the Company intends to draw on Sandstrom's“tool box” of brand development services, including market research, strategy, brand identity, package design, advertising and digital design and development. SenesTech believes that by collaborating with the Sandstrom team the Company can improve and hone its communications with potential and existing customers, thereby leading to sustainable sales growth.

Sandstrom is recognized as a leader in consumer brand development, and its work has appeared in nearly every major national and international design competition. Current and past Sandstrom clients include Nike, Converse, Levi Strauss, Target, ESPN, Coca-Cola, Tazo Tea, Castor & Pollux, St-Germain Elderflower Liqueur, Bulleit Bourbon and Aviation Gin.

As previously disclosed, in April of 2026, SenesTech shareholder Glenbrook Capital Management (“Glenbrook”) commissioned a strategic study by Sandstrom of the evolving worldwide rodent control market. The initial phase of this study was recently concluded and, upon presenting their results and observations to the Company's board, Sandstrom was retained to provide deliverables to help communicate and educate consumers and business on how best to employ Evolve and ContraPest as a non-lethal prong in an intelligent strategy for rodent control.

Michael Edell, President and Chief Executive Officer of SenesTech, commented,“Evolve and ContraPest represent a fundamentally different approach to rodent control. We think we have established a track record scientifically, such as by our recent success in Chicago where we documented an 88% reduction in rodent activity in an area targeted for us by Chicago. We want to earn recognition with consumers and pest management professionals by better communicating how and why our products work. We are pleased that the Sandstrom team are excited by the prospect of helping consumers and businesses 'move the needle' in their struggle to control rodents. Although we do not see this as an overnight effort, we hope to see traction that we can report to our shareholders.”

Jack Peterson, President of Sandstrom, commented,“SenesTech has something rare in the long-established category of rodent control: a genuinely different product backed by a clear mission, namely, to get lasting results in controlling rodent populations. This mission addresses what has for the industry been an elusive goal by the prodigious reproduction cycle of rodents. We intend to stay true to the mission of interrupting that cycle while identifying and capitalizing on the trends reshaping how today's consumers and professionals manage pests. That involves telling a compelling story whose plot is carried through every piece of communication, from the name to the package, point of sale, web and advertising.”

Peterson continued,“We are impressed by SenesTech's recent sales gains on Amazon and one of our first tasks will be to assist in retaining customers and accelerate new customer acquisition by educating customers how and why SenesTech's solution works. This plays to our expertise in finding creative ways to engage customers that can drive brand awareness and accelerate sales. Since we are informed by the six months we spent researching the addressable market, we hope our collaboration with SenesTech can hit the ground running.”

About Sandstrom Partners

Founded in Portland, Oregon, in 1990, Sandstrom Partners is a brand development company that focuses on the creation and revitalization of thought-leading brands that seek to appeal to new audiences, change the category paradigm and capitalize on emerging trends. Current and past Sandstrom clients include Tazo Tea, Bacardi Oakheart, Sonoma Cider, Castor & Pollux, Stillhouse Distilling, Miller Brewing, Converse, Brown-Forman, Diageo, Virgin Mobile, Levi Strauss, Target, ESPN, Nike, Reebok, Adidas, Coca-Cola, Pernod Ricard, St-Germain and Aviation Gin.

About SenesTech

SenesTech is the leader in rodent birth control and sustainable rodent population management, with a mission to support a healthier environment through the responsible management of animal pest populations. The Company's Evolve® and ContraPest® fertility control solutions, along with its assessment and monitoring services, target reproduction to help reduce rodent populations. SenesTech serves consumer and professional markets with proven approaches that can be used independently or as part of an integrated pest management (IPM) program.

For more information, visit senestech.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the anticipated benefits of the Company's engagement of Sandstrom, the Company's brand strategy and its expected sales growth. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially, including changes in economic conditions, general competitive factors, acceptance of the Company's products in the market, the Company's success in obtaining new customers, the Company's ability to execute its business model and strategic plans, and the other risks described from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. The Company assumes no obligation to update the cautionary information in this release.