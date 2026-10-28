MOJA Garage Doors Issues: Winter Energy Loss Checklist For Sacramento Homeowners

MENAFN - GetNews)A red sedan parked in front of a white garage door at a suburban house, with palm trees, exterior lanterns, and a green lawn garage door company identifies five overlooked household energy leaks and offers practical maintenance guidance ahead of winter.

SACRAMENTO, UNITED STATES - October 28, 2026 - MOJA Garage Doors, a Sacramento-based garage door repair, installation, and maintenance company, is sharing winter home maintenance guidance to help homeowners identify five commonly overlooked sources of energy loss.

With colder weather approaching, the company is drawing attention to garage door insulation, damaged weather seals, and other household openings that can affect indoor comfort and heating efficiency.

Garage Doors Among the Most Overlooked Areas of Winter Energy Loss

Homeowners often focus on windows, thermostats, and entry doors when preparing for winter. However, several less noticeable areas can allow heated indoor air to escape or outdoor air to enter.

Garage doors deserve particular attention because of their substantial surface area and frequent exposure to outdoor temperatures. A typical two-car garage door can cover approximately 112 square feet, creating a large area where heat transfer may occur.

Traditional single-layer steel garage doors provide limited thermal insulation. In attached garages, temperature fluctuations can influence nearby living spaces, particularly when shared walls and ceilings lack adequate insulation or air sealing.

Through its garage door repair, installation, and maintenance services, MOJA Garage Doors helps homeowners evaluate door conditions, identify worn components, and understand available maintenance and insulation options.

5 Hidden Energy Leaks Homeowners Should Check

The company highlights five areas that deserve attention during seasonal home inspections.

1. Garage Doors and Weatherseals

Garage doors can contribute to temperature fluctuations when panels have inadequate insulation or surrounding weather seals become damaged.

Common warning signs include visible daylight beneath a closed door, cracked bottom seals, gaps around the frame, and uneven door alignment.

Insulated garage doors, particularly double-insulated models with protective steel layers, can improve thermal resistance and reduce noise. However, homeowners should also inspect existing seals and door hardware before considering replacement.

2. Attic Hatches and Pull-Down Stairs

Attic access openings are frequently overlooked during insulation improvements. Even when attic floors contain sufficient insulation, poorly sealed access panels can allow warm indoor air to escape.

Installing suitable weatherstripping, adding rigid insulation to access panels, or using insulated covers over pull-down stairs may help reduce unwanted air movement.

3. Electrical Outlets and Exterior Wall Switches

Small openings around electrical outlets and switch plates on exterior walls can allow drafts to enter living spaces.

Foam gaskets designed for electrical cover plates may help address minor air leakage. Homeowners should disconnect power before removing cover plates and consult qualified electricians when electrical components require repair.

4. Fireplace Dampers and Chimneys

Traditional fireplaces may contribute to heating inefficiency when dampers remain open or fail to close properly.

Inspecting fireplace components and maintaining appropriate chimney seals can help prevent unnecessary heat loss. However, homeowners should follow applicable ventilation and appliance safety requirements, particularly for fireplaces containing gas equipment.

5. Gaps Around Pipes, Vents, and Utility Connections

Openings around plumbing lines, cables, and exterior utility connections can deteriorate over time.

Appropriate exterior-grade caulking and other approved sealing materials may help close unnecessary gaps. Exhaust vents, combustion-air openings, and other required ventilation pathways must remain unobstructed.

Supporting Homeowners Through Seasonal Maintenance

Winter preparation involves more than adjusting indoor heating systems. It also requires understanding how exterior openings, insulation, and routine maintenance affect household comfort.

Insulation performance, air sealing, and garage door alignment all contribute to the overall condition of a garage. Professional inspections can help homeowners identify whether existing components need maintenance, repair, or replacement.

"Homeowners often pay close attention to windows and entry doors but overlook the garage door when preparing for colder weather. Checking insulation, weather seals, and door alignment can help identify maintenance issues before they become more noticeable during winter," said a spokesperson for MOJA Garage Doors.

The company also emphasizes that garage door insulation alone does not determine a home's energy efficiency. Building design, attic insulation, wall construction, and the separation between attached garages and living spaces influence overall performance.

Encouraging Preventive Maintenance Before Winter

As temperatures begin to fall, MOJA Garage Doors encourages homeowners to conduct visual inspections of garage doors and other common air-leakage points.

Identifying damaged weather seals, deteriorating materials, and poorly insulated openings early can support timely maintenance decisions and help homeowners maintain comfortable indoor conditions.

The company will continue providing garage door repair, installation, and maintenance services for Sacramento-area homeowners seeking assistance with door performance, operation, and seasonal upkeep.

About MOJA Garage Doors

MOJA Garage Doors is a Sacramento, California-based company specializing in residential garage door repair, installation, and maintenance. The company helps homeowners address garage door operating concerns, damaged components, weathersealing issues, and replacement requirements.

Its services focus on supporting reliable garage door operation, property safety, and practical maintenance solutions. MOJA Garage Doors works with homeowners to assess existing garage door conditions and identify suitable service options based on individual property needs.