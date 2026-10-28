New Home Care Option In Luther, OK: Hearts At Home Expands Non-Medical Care

MENAFN - GetNews)“Compassionate care starts with personal connections. Hearts at Home Companion Care brings trusted, personalized support to seniors and families in Luther, OK.”Hearts at Home Companion Care has expanded its non-medical home care services to Luther, OK, offering seniors personalized companion care, personal care, dementia support, and respite care. Founded in 2010, the boutique agency focuses on individualized care plans, consistent caregiver matching, and lasting relationships. Families can access flexible care schedules, from a few hours weekly to 24-hour assistance, helping seniors maintain independence, comfort, and dignity at home.

Luther, OK - October 28, 2026 - Hearts at Home Companion Care is now offering non-medical in-home care to seniors and families in Luther, giving the community a new home care option built on personal attention rather than volume. The Norman-based home care boutique is extending its full range of companion care, personal care, dementia home care, and respite care to Luther households this October, with every client receiving an individualized plan of care and a long-term caregiver match.

“We've always believed the best care comes from a caregiver who actually knows the person they're helping,” says Marcia Crook, Administrator and President of Hearts at Home Companion Care.“That's how we've worked in Norman since 2010, and it's exactly what we're bringing to Luther. Nobody should have to explain their routine to a new face every week. We build the plan around the person, then we find the right caregiver and keep them there.”

Through its Personal Home Assistant service, caregivers help with daily tasks such as meal preparation, light housekeeping, errands, mail sorting, pet care, medication reminders, and outings to support seniors living independently.

For seniors who need more hands-on help, the Personal Home Care Assistant service adds assistance with starting and ending the day, bathing, grooming and hygiene, and walking. Families caring for a loved one living with dementia can arrange dementia home care, and family caregivers who need a break can schedule respite care. Visits range from a few hours a week to around-the-clock coverage, and every caregiver is background-checked before they ever walk through a client's door.

Families comparing home care companies in Luther, OK, will find that Hearts at Home doesn't operate like a large staffing agency. The company is privately owned and has been led by Crook since its founding in the spring of 2010, with Vice President Shari Dowd joining in June 2011. That continuity shows in how the agency works. Caregiver matching is deliberate, plans are personalized, and client-caregiver relationships are meant to last. Hearts at Home provides non-medical care only, so families know exactly what to expect from the start.

For more information about Hearts at Home Companion Care and your home care options in Luther, OK, please visit .

About Hearts at Home Companion Care:

Hearts at Home Companion Care is a privately owned home care boutique founded in Norman, Oklahoma, in the spring of 2010. Led by Administrator and President Marcia Crook and Vice President Shari Dowd, the company provides personalized, non-medical companion and personal care for seniors across Norman and surrounding Oklahoma communities. Each client receives an individualized plan of care and a caregiver matched to build a lasting relationship.