Bill Reed Moves Into B2B Finance Sales, Keeps One Eye On Tires

MENAFN - GetNews)Bill Reed Des Moines, Des Moines, Iowa, USA Reed has left U.S. AutoForce for a B2B sales role at Westlake Financial, and he is open about wanting to find his way back to the tire industry.

Des Moines, Iowa, USA - October 28, 2026 - Bill Reed spent close to two decades building relationships with tire dealers across the Midwest. He started as a team manager at Alorica in Sioux City, moved into tire sales at Tire Associates and Eastern Iowa Tire, then spent years training dealers for Falken and Dunlop at Sumitomo Rubber North America before joining U.S. AutoForce, where he supported dealers across more than 30 brands.

That run at U.S. AutoForce has ended. Reed is now in a B2B sales role at Westlake Financial, a move that takes him out of tires for the first time in his career.

"The product is different, but the job is still about people," Reed said. "I'm learning a new business, but the part I'm good at, listening to what someone needs and figuring out how to help them get there, doesn't change with the industry."

What Carries Over

Reed has said before that his results in tire sales came from showing up consistently and paying attention to what each dealer actually needed, not from chasing a quick sign-up. That habit does not disappear with a new business card.

B2B finance sales runs on the same basics: understanding a customer's business well enough to know what they need before they ask for it, then following through after the deal closes instead of moving on to the next one. Reed has spent his career building that kind of trust with tire dealers one account at a time. He is applying the same patience to a new set of customers now.

"I've started over in new territory before," Reed said. "I moved around a lot as a kid, and I built sales territories from nothing more than once. You learn to earn trust fast, because nobody owes you a conversation just because you showed up."

Still Watching the Tire Industry

Reed has not closed the door on tires. He has said he is still looking for a role in the industry where he spent most of his career, even while he settles into his new position at Westlake Financial.

That is not unusual for someone whose interests run as deep into cars and tires as Reed's do. He has long described a personal fascination with automobiles and anything mechanical, a pull that shaped his career choices well before it became his livelihood. A move into finance sales does not erase that interest, and Reed is not pretending otherwise.

"Tires got into my blood a long time ago," Reed said. "This move makes sense for where I am right now, but I'd be lying if I said I wasn't keeping an eye on the industry. If the right opportunity comes up, I'll take it seriously."

Why the Move Fits His Pattern

Looking at Reed's path, the shift to Westlake Financial is less of a break than it might appear. He has changed roles, companies, and even states before, each time rebuilding relationships from scratch. His career has moved from customer service, to wholesale tire accounts, to brand training, to multi-brand dealer support, and now to finance sales. Each step has asked him to walk into a room of strangers and earn their trust quickly.

That pattern says something about how Reed approaches change. He does not treat a new role as a reset so much as a new application of the same habits: patience, follow-through, and a genuine interest in the person across the table. Those are the qualities he has pointed to throughout his career as the reason dealers kept coming back to him, and they are the qualities he is carrying into B2B finance sales now.

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About Bill Reed

Bill Reed is a sales professional based in Des Moines, Iowa, now working in B2B sales at Westlake Financial. He spent most of his career in the tire industry, including roles at Tire Associates, Eastern Iowa Tire, Sumitomo Rubber North America, and most recently U.S. AutoForce, where he built dealer relationships and trained sales teams across multiple states. A graduate of South Dakota State University, Reed remains interested in returning to the tire industry while continuing his work in finance sales.

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