MENAFN - GetNews)"Perfect Solutions For Seniors Brings Companion Care To Siesta Key, FL, offering compassionate companionship, personalized support, and peace of mind for seniors and their families."Perfect Solutions for Seniors expands companion care services to Siesta Key, FL, helping older adults remain independent and comfortable at home. The agency provides companionship, assistance with errands, appointments, meal preparation, and daily routines. With trained, vetted, licensed, bonded, and insured caregivers, families receive reliable, personalized support, flexible scheduling, and peace of mind knowing their loved ones are cared for.

Siesta Key, FL - October 28, 2026 - Perfect Solutions for Seniors has expanded its companion care to Siesta Key, FL, giving families on the barrier island a local option for helping an aging parent or spouse stay supported at home. The service covers the everyday help that makes living alone workable: company through the day, a hand with errands and appointments, light meal preparation, and a steady presence in a house that can otherwise feel too quiet.

Siesta Key is home to a large share of retirees, and many of them live hours or states away from the adult children who would normally check in. That distance often makes families worry. In-home companion care in Siesta Key, FL answers that worry without asking anyone to leave a home they love, pairing each client with a caregiver who shows up on a schedule the family can count on.

Consistency is where companion care earns its keep. When the same caregiver returns week after week, they learn a client's routines, notice when something is off, and become a familiar face rather than a rotating stranger. For a senior living on their own, that regular contact cuts down on the isolation that tends to creep in after a spouse passes or friends stop driving, and it gives distant relatives a clear line of sight into how their loved one is actually doing.

“Families on Siesta Key tell us the same thing: they want their parent to stay in their own home, and they want to stop lying awake wondering if everything is okay,” said Francesca Alonso, co-owner of Perfect Solutions for Seniors.“Companion care is how we answer both. We train our caregivers ourselves, so the person who walks through the door is someone we'd trust with our own family.”

The agency directly hires, vets, and trains licensed, bonded, and insured caregivers to ensure consistent quality. Serving Sarasota County, Perfect Solutions for Seniors offers flexible, personalized scheduling across home, hospital, and assisted living settings.

For more information about Perfect Solutions for Seniors or companion care in Siesta Key, FL, please visit .

About Perfect Solutions for Seniors:

Perfect Solutions for Seniors is a private-pay, non-medical home care agency based in Sarasota, FL, serving older adults across Sarasota and Manatee counties. Its licensed, bonded, and insured team of experienced, vetted caregivers provides companion care and in-home support wherever a client needs it, including at home, in the hospital, and in assisted living settings. Co-owner Francesca Alonso, a licensed speech-language pathologist, trains the agency's caregivers.