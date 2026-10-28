Family And Friends Homecare Puts Expertise At The Center Of Every Visit For Their In-Home Support In Denver, CO

MENAFN - GetNews)“Expert care begins with genuine connection. Family and Friends Homecare brings compassionate, dependable in-home support to Denver, CO, helping seniors feel safe, valued, and comfortable in their own homes.”Family and Friends Homecare is strengthening its commitment to expert in-home support in Denver, CO. Led by President & CEO Jon Cohen, the agency provides dependable, non-medical home care that helps seniors remain safe, comfortable, and independent. Serving Denver and surrounding communities, Family and Friends Homecare emphasizes skilled caregivers, personalized attention, and reliable support, giving families confidence and peace of mind while their loved ones age at home.

Denver, CO - October 28, 2026 - Family and Friends Homecare is sharpening its focus on in-home support in Denver, CO, for older adults who want to stay in the homes they know. The private-pay, non-medical home care agency, based at 245 S Benton St in Lakewood, serves families across the greater Denver metro, including Aurora, Arvada, Westminster, Centennial, Highlands Ranch, Boulder, and Cherry Creek. Its message this fall is simple: families deserve to know that the person walking through the front door knows what they're doing.

“When a family invites us into their home, they're trusting us with someone they love, and that trust has to be earned through skill, not promises,” said Jon Cohen, President & CEO of Family and Friends Homecare.“Our job is to show up prepared, pay attention to the details, and make each day at home a little easier for the person we're there to help.”

That focus matters because choosing in-home care services in Denver, CO, often happens under pressure. A parent's needs change, a hospital stay ends sooner than expected, or a family member who has been helping realizes they can't keep up alone. In those moments, families need a home care provider who brings experience to the table from the first conversation.

Staying home brings real advantages for older adults. Familiar rooms, personal routines, and nearby neighbors offer a sense of comfort that's hard to recreate anywhere else. With non-medical support from Family and Friends Homecare, seniors can keep living on their own terms while getting help with the parts of the day that have become harder to manage.

Families benefit too. Adult children and spouses who have been handling every task themselves can step back into their roles as family, knowing a trained professional is there. For relatives who live outside Denver or work full-time, that kind of dependable support offers peace of mind that a phone call or occasional visit can't match.

For more information about Family and Friends Homecare and in-home support in Denver, CO, please visit their website .

About Family and Friends Homecare:

Family and Friends Homecare is a private-pay, non-medical home care agency based in Lakewood, Colorado, led by President & CEO Jon Cohen. The agency serves older adults and their families throughout the greater Denver metro, from Boulder and Longmont to Castle Rock, helping seniors remain safe and comfortable in their own homes.