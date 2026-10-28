D.T. Tucker's Obesseus Returns For A Prehistoric Food-Fueled Adventure In“Escape From Ancient Snackland”

United States - October 28, 2026 - Five books, countless food fights, and one unstoppable appetite! Award-winning author D.T. Tucker celebrates a major milestone in his beloved Obesseus series with the release of Obesseus: Escape from Ancient Snackland, the fifth installment in his wildly imaginative children's fantasy comedy series. Published October 13, 2026, this latest adventure takes readers ages 8–12 on a hilarious prehistoric journey packed with outrageous characters, magical mayhem, and the signature Slam-Fu action that has made Snackland a world unlike any other.

The chaos begins when Grant the Grapefruit decides to conduct an unauthorized inspection of a royal crown, accidentally sending Obesseus and his companions hurtling into prehistoric Snackland. Suddenly surrounded by towering chocolate mountains, sprawling pretzel forests, and enormous dinosaur-shaped chicken nuggets, the unlikely heroes must navigate an ancient kingdom and find their way home. But with Julian Jellybean's mysterious purple magic threatening to rewrite history, their prehistoric predicament quickly becomes more than a simple trip through time.

Adding to the madness are fan-favorite characters Conflicted Tomato and the notoriously rule-obsessed No Fun Squad, featuring Sean Strawberry, Allen Apple, and Jeff Jelly. Armed with spreadsheets, paperwork, and an unwavering commitment to mandatory overtime, the trio brings hilariously misplaced workplace bureaucracy to an already chaotic prehistoric world. Jeff's emphatic battle cry,“WE HAVE A JOB TO DO!” perfectly captures their determination to turn every magical catastrophe into another office assignment.

While the adventure delivers nonstop food puns, slapstick comedy, and larger-than-life action, Tucker also serves up meaningful themes of friendship, individuality, teamwork, and compassion. At the heart of the story is Obesseus, Snackland's lovable, gravy-powered hero, whose enormous appetite is matched only by his loyalty to the friends who depend on him.

With quick dialogue, expressive characters, vivid descriptions, and action-filled chapters, the latest Obesseus adventure offers an entertaining choice for independent readers and family read-alouds. Parents, educators, and librarians seeking humorous fantasy that celebrates creativity, cooperation, and being true to oneself will find plenty to appreciate beneath the delicious absurdity.

The fifth installment also marks an exciting opportunity for newcomers to discover the complete Obesseus journey. Readers can explore the earlier adventures, Lord of the Buffet, World War Food, The Mighty Muncher, and Operations Gravy Blockade, to experience the food-filled battles, unforgettable friendships, and outrageous humor that have shaped Tucker's expanding Slam-Fu Universe.

Obesseus: Escape from Ancient Snackland is available through Amazon and Barnes & Noble. Whether discovering Obesseus for the first time or returning for a fifth helping of Snackland chaos, readers are invited to join the adventure and explore the entire series.

Watch the official book trailer on YouTube and discover what happens when Obesseus and his friends take their biggest appetite for adventure back in time. The fun is just one click away!

About the Author

D.T. Tucker is an award-winning author and creator of the Slam-Fu Universe, home to Obesseus, the gluttonous, gravy-powered hero of Snackland, and the chilling Shadow's Game series. His work has received critical recognition, including the Readers' Favorite Silver Seal and Literary Titan Silver Book Award.

Known for blending imaginative storytelling, unforgettable characters, humor, and heart, Tucker creates adventures that entertain readers across generations. From outrageous food battles to psychological confrontations between good and evil, his stories celebrate creativity while exploring meaningful human experiences.