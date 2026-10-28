NYC Alert Launches AI- And Super Intelligence-Powered FDNY And NYPD Incident Tracking Platform

NEW YORK, NY - October 28, 2026 - NYC Alert, an independently operated emergency incident tracking platform founded by Austin Ayers, has officially launched, introducing a new way for New Yorkers to follow developing FDNY and NYPD activity across the five boroughs.

Powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI) and a Super Intelligence (SI)-focused approach to automation, NYC Alert continuously monitors emergency radio communications, identifies significant incidents, and publishes updates without requiring human intervention.

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The platform was developed to make emergency information faster, more accessible, and easier to understand, eliminating the need to manually monitor radio traffic or purchase a subscription.

"New York City never stops, and neither should the technology keeping people informed," said Ayers. "We wanted to build something that goes beyond traditional incident reporting by combining AI and Super Intelligence concepts into a system capable of operating independently around the clock."

Free, Real-Time Emergency Incident Tracking

NYC Alert provides free access to its core incident tracking features, allowing residents, journalists, photographers, and emergency services enthusiasts to follow developing situations throughout New York City.

The platform is designed to publish qualifying incidents shortly after detection, potentially delivering information up to 30 minutes earlier than certain delayed reporting services, depending on the circumstances.

Unlike traditional incident feeds that provide only an initial notification, NYC Alert automatically updates existing reports as additional information becomes available.

Users can follow incidents from their initial detection through subsequent developments, providing greater context about emergency activity in their neighborhoods.

Combining Artificial Intelligence and Super Intelligence

At the center of NYC Alert is an autonomous system built around AI-driven analysis and the principles of Super Intelligence.

Artificial Intelligence processes incoming radio communications, identifies relevant details, evaluates reliability, and determines which incidents warrant publication.

The platform's Super Intelligence approach focuses on coordinating these capabilities into a unified system that can recognize patterns, connect related transmissions, and make contextual decisions without continuous human oversight.

Rather than suggesting that the technology has achieved human-level or beyond-human general intelligence, NYC Alert uses the SI concept to describe its broader vision for increasingly capable autonomous systems.

The technology operates 24 hours a day, seven days a week, automatically filtering routine communications, identifying duplicate reports, and organizing developing incidents.

"AI allows us to process information at a scale that would be difficult to achieve manually," Ayers explained. "Our vision for Super Intelligence takes that further by connecting different capabilities into one coordinated system that can make increasingly sophisticated decisions."

Human involvement focuses on reviewing performance, providing feedback, and improving the technology rather than approving individual incidents before publication.

An Interactive Emergency Services Experience

Beyond automated reporting, NYC Alert offers an interactive website inspired by professional emergency communications equipment.

Features include instant incident alerts, a Motorola APX8500-inspired radio interface, an FDNY-style Mobile Data Terminal (MDT), continuously updated incident reports, and access to available nearby live-streaming cameras.

These features create an engaging environment for users interested in emergency services while providing practical access to developing incident information.

Automated verification and filtering processes are designed to improve reliability, although incident reports may contain incomplete or inaccurate information and should not replace official emergency communications.

Powered by Rackifi and Fiberifi Infrastructure

Supporting NYC Alert is the Rackifi datacenter environment, utilizing Fiberifi' s connectivity bundle through NYIIX, the New York Internet Exchange, at 7 Teleport Drive in Staten Island, within the Telehouse Datacenter Campus.

This infrastructure provides the computing resources and network connectivity needed to support continuous AI processing and incident delivery.

"Building NYC Alert required more than developing a website," Ayers said. "We needed an infrastructure foundation capable of supporting autonomous operations around the clock. Rackifi and Fiberifi play an important role in making that possible."

iOS and Android Applications Coming Soon

NYC Alert is also developing dedicated applications for Apple iOS and Android devices.

The upcoming applications will extend the platform's incident tracking experience to smartphones, allowing users to conveniently follow developing emergencies while on the move.

"The website is only the beginning," Ayers said. "We're working toward making NYC Alert accessible wherever people go, with mobile applications that bring emergency information directly to their fingertips."

Official release dates will be announced as development progresses.

A New Approach to Emergency Information

By combining Artificial Intelligence, Super Intelligence concepts, autonomous reporting, and dedicated infrastructure, NYC Alert aims to establish a new standard for accessible emergency incident tracking.

The platform is now available at .

About NYC Alert

Founded by Austin Ayers, NYC Alert is an independent AI- and SI-powered emergency incident tracking platform covering FDNY and NYPD activity throughout New York City. The service operates using Rackifi datacenter infrastructure and Fiberifi connectivity, with dedicated iOS and Android applications under development.

NYC Alert is not affiliated with or endorsed by FDNY, NYPD, or Motorola Solutions.