10 Years, 10 Trees: Celebrating A Decade Of Private Oahu Tours

(MENAFN- GetNews) As Halia Private Tours approaches its 10th anniversary, we're launching“10 Trees for 10 Years,” an initiative supporting native tree planting at Waimea Valley. Honolulu, HI - October 28, 2026 - Our company's story began in January 2017. Since then, we've invited guests to pair their Oahu tours with community service. So this feels like a fitting way to celebrate a decade together. How the anniversary offer works But ten trees are just the beginning. We hope theyʻll be the first“seeds” of a larger forest. With our incredible community's help, we aim to support 100 plantings through this anniversary initiative. Guests donate directly to Waimea Valley's carbon offset program via PayPal.

✓ Tree Planting Donation Each $30 donation helps plant one native species ✓ Tour Credit Match Send us the receipt to get a dollar-for-dollar tour credit, up to $300 ✓ Community Service Discount Donors supporting at least five trees qualify automatically ✓ Offer Period Eligible on bookings reserved now through January 31, 2027 ✓ Low Effort Impact You donate, and Waimea Valley handles the hard part ✓ Discount Stacking Donation credits can be redeemed with other discounts or gifted

Why Native Plants Matter

In Hawaii, about 90% of plants and animals are endemic, making protecting native ecosystems especially important. Native plants support healthy soil and water, provide habitat, store carbon, and carry a deeper cultural value.

Each tree in the initial planting represents one year of guiding visitors around the island. Waimea cares for each sprout in a greenhouse and plants them on the hillsides once they mature.

A Decade of Guiding: Reflections from the Road

Our founder and local tour guide, Michael Waters, shared why this anniversary program focuses on Waimeaʻs carbon offset program.

“Waimea Valley on the North Shore has always been one of my favorite places to take people. Over the last decade, I have learned to make a poi pounder here, played a nose flute, shared countless stories, and am constantly blown away by the people who call it home each visit.”

Their commitment, firsthand knowledge, and local service have inspired our work from the beginning. Our celebration follows the 20-year anniversary of OHA's stewardship of this special place.

Giving Back on a Private Excursion

Guests can add a stewardship activity stop, such as a coastal cleanup or native planting, to any Oahu itinerary. As a thank-you for their kindness, they get up to $200 off a custom private Oahu tour.

“We believe sustainable travel should be accessible, rewarding, and not cost a premium. That's part of why we started this company.”

Positive-impact activities

Depending on availability, guests can ask us about:

Rubbish cleanups at a beach, trail, scenic lookout, or local parking area. We estimate that we've collected more than 100 pounds over the years.

○ No age/ability restrictions



In-person Native-species planting projects.

Scheduled invasive-species removal projects.

Blood-donation stops at blood mobiles on Oahu. Other community activities, such as marine-debris sorting, soup kitchens, or work with a local charity.

This can be stacked with discounts for return customers and others. If guests donate five or more trees and join the hands-on community service tour, weʻll comp shave ice for the whole group.

Looking Ahead to 2027 and Beyond

We're continuing to find ways for travelers to explore Oahu while improving our sustainability. We hope the initial planting of “10 Trees for 10 Years” grows into its own small forest, and we invite you to join us in supporting 100 plantings.