Yemeni Army Claims 239 Houthis Neutralised In 749 Operations Over 24 Hours

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

ISTANBUL, Oct 29 (NNN-Anadolu) -- Yemen's armed forces said they neutralised 239 Houthi commanders and fighters in 749 operations targeting the group's military positions across several fronts during a 24-hour period as part of Operation Dawn of Yemen, Anadolu Ajansi (AA) reported.

Col. Majed Abdullah al-Nuzaili, spokesman for the armed forces, said on social media platform X that the operations targeted Houthi command centres, fortifications, firing positions, reinforcements, and supply routes.

He said the attacks disrupted Houthi field command operations, suppressed firing positions and prevented frontline units from receiving reinforcements and supplies.

Some 117 military vehicles and pieces of combat equipment were destroyed or damaged in the operation, according to the spokesman.

Army units and allied Popular Resistance forces continued consolidating their gains and increasing pressure on Houthi positions in southwestern Taiz province, he said.

Al-Nuzaili added that operations continued along the fronts in Al-Jawf, Marib and Al-Bayda provinces, as well as the southern and southwestern fronts.

He said the armed forces would continue operations in accordance with military plans while taking precautions to protect civilians and civilian infrastructure.

The claims could not be independently verified.

The statement comes amid intensified fighting between government forces and the Houthis, who have controlled the capital, Sanaa, and large parts of northern Yemen since 2014.

The latest escalation has seen government forces and their allies launch Operation Dawn of Yemen against Houthi positions across multiple fronts, including Taiz, Marib and Al-Jawf.

A Saudi-led coalition has also conducted airstrikes against Houthi military targets amid renewed cross-border missile and drone attacks.

Yemen has been engulfed in conflict since 2014, when the Houthis seized Sanaa, prompting a Saudi-led military intervention in March 2015 in support of the internationally recognised government.

The prolonged conflict has caused one of the world's worst humanitarian crises, leaving millions dependent on humanitarian assistance.

--NNN-ANADOLU