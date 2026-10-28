Rally House Stores Open With World Series Champions Gear Following Historic Win

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MILWAUKEE, Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following the Milwaukee Brewers' victory, Rally House is ready to help fans celebrate the franchise's first championship with officially licensed World Series Champions merchandise available at select locations tonight and throughout the coming days.

Fans can shop a selection of Brewers World Series Champions merchandise, including locker room T-shirts and hats, sweatshirts, pennant flags, pins, koozies and other commemorative items. With excitement expected to continue across Wisconsin, Rally House stores will receive daily deliveries and restock championship merchandise as additional inventory arrives, giving fans more opportunities to find gear celebrating the historic win.

The following Rally House locations have now reopened with pre-printed World Series Champs merchandise while supplies last. They will all open at 8:00am tomorrow morning with multiple products deliveries throughout the day.



Rally House Mayfair Collection

Rally House Brookfield Square Rally House 84 South Greenfield



For fans that can't shop in store, Rally House will have all championship merchandise available online as well. Visit RallyHouse.com for the full offering of products.

About Rally House

Rally House is a family-owned and operated sports and merchandise retailer offering an extensive selection of officially licensed apparel, hats, gifts, home décor and locally inspired merchandise. With more than 335 locations across 31 states, Rally House celebrates local sports, teams and communities through merchandise for NCAA, NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS and MiLB teams.

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