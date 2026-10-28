Adah Sharma Reveals Her Experience Of Living In Late Sushant Singh Rajput's Mumbai House

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 29 (IANS) Actor Adah Sharma, who lives in the house where late actor Sushant Singh Rajput once resided, has revealed her experience of living in the same house, where reportedly Sushant passed away.

The actress stated that she does not consider her decision to live there a matter of courage, adding that she feels fortunate to call the place her home.

In an exclusive conversation with IANS, Adah said that the house belongs to her landlord, Lalwani, and pointed out that Sushant had also lived there on rent.

“I actually don't think it's a matter of courage. I think it's a normal thing. Firstly, that's Lalwani sir's house. I am living on rent. And as far as I know, I think Sushant Singh was also living on rent there. But I don't see it as a matter of courage and all. I feel I am a good person. He was also a very good person. So, I don't get that thought of courage. I don't know why one needs courage to live in a good house,” she said.

Talking about her living conditions and the way she chooses to live, Adah said that people have different preferences and that one should find what works best for them rather than follow others.

“And as far as living conditions are concerned, see, different people are comfortable with different things. Maybe you are comfortable with a very soft mattress. I like a hard mattress. You will feel good when you get up in the morning and your back and all. There are some people who haven't even tried like I live. So, you just see others and you think that is the way to live because everyone is doing it. But maybe you try your own and it works for you. So, it works for me,” she said.

Further, Adah spoke about how she and her mother enjoy their lifestyle.

“My mom and I like to live like this. We like to have our garden where we grow our vegetables and eat them. I enjoy it. There's a terrace here. There's direct sunlight here. So, we can do a lot. There's sunrise on one side of the house and sunset. Moonrise on one side. I feel it's magical. I feel very lucky,” she said.

The actor also spoke about returning home after an extended shooting schedule and how much she had missed being there.

“I came home last night after two months because we were shooting. So, finally I slept in my own house. I really missed my home,” she said. I feel you should miss your home and wait to come back.”

For the uninitiated, late actor Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14, 2020, at the age of 34, at his Mumbai residence. Actress Adah Sharma reportedly moved into the apartment in 2023, signing a five-year lease in October that year.

Known for her minimalist lifestyle, Adah has often spoken about preferring open spaces and reportedly lives without conventional furniture such as a bed, sofa or dining table.

She has also transformed the terrace into a garden where she grows plants and vegetables, reflecting her preference for a simpler lifestyle.