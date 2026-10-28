Akhilesh Yadav Directs SP Workers To Stay Alert At Counting Centres

Akhilesh Yadav Urges Vigilance at Counting Centres

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday urged party workers in Varanasi to remain steadfast at counting centres and leave only after collecting their victory certificates, while calling on them to arrange food, water, umbrellas and towels for their colleagues. In a post shared on X, Yadav appealed to party workers to remain alert during the counting process and maintain their morale amid the ongoing Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council (MLC) election vote counting.

“Everyone, stay steadfast and leave only after collecting the certificate of victory. We appeal to our workers in Varanasi city to help their colleagues at the counting centre by arranging food, water, umbrellas, towels and other essentials. Keep yourselves awake by singing songs of courage and morale... Dawn will be ours,” Yadav said. Cautioning party workers against complacency, the SP chief added,“Remember the warning written on the road: 'Nazar hati, durghatna ghati!' (A moment's distraction can lead to an accident!).”

Context of MLC Elections

His remarks came as counting was underway for 11 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council seats, comprising five graduates' and six teachers' constituencies, ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. The MLC elections witnessed a contest between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the SP, with both parties securing victories across constituencies. The SP registered a notable victory in Varanasi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's parliamentary constituency, where its candidate Lal Bihari Yadav won the Teachers' seat. According to the results, the BJP won five seats and was leading in one, while the SP secured three seats and was leading in two.

Directives for Party Workers

Earlier, Yadav congratulated party workers and victorious candidates, urging them to publicise their victory through social media peacefully and avoid celebrations that could lead to confrontations.“Heartiest congratulations to you and your colleagues on this victory, but keep in mind that we need to take this to the people through social media in a peaceful manner. No commotion or processions, so that BJP supporters can't infiltrate our midst, spoil the atmosphere, and level accusations of rioting against us,” he said.

The SP chief also warned party workers against what he described as possible political conspiracies and false allegations ahead of the Assembly elections.“We must guard against all kinds of conspiracies and false allegations, because assembly elections are right ahead. The BJP could plot acts of thuggery at any moment to tarnish our image,” Yadav said. He further said that he would personally felicitate the victorious candidates and honour the workers, office-bearers and well-wishers who supported them.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reacted to the MLC election results across Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Bihar and Karnataka. In a post on X, he said,“MLC elections in 28 seats across 4 big states – Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Bihar and Karnataka. Elections were held using ballot papers. Guess how many seats Congress won?” Counting is still underway in some constituencies. (ANI)

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