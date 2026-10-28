BJP Plans Save Democracy March In Hyderabad Amid Congress Criticism

BJP Criticizes Congress Ahead of Hyderabad Rally

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 29 (ANI): Ahead of Union Home Minister Amit Shah's scheduled visit to Hyderabad, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Guduru Narayana Reddy took a sharp swipe at the Congress party, asserting that established constitutional forums exist "from panchayat to Parliament" for debate and accusing the party of bypassing democratic institutions through staged street protests. Speaking to ANI on the BJP's planned 'Save Democracy' (Loktantra Bachao) march, which the Union Home Minister is slated to attend, Reddy said the demonstration is being organised to "enlighten" the Congress on parliamentary norms and constitutional propriety.

"Our Union Home Minister is coming to Hyderabad to participate in the 'Save Democracy' march organised by the BJP. This particular 'Save Democracy, Loktantra Bachao' march is being organised to enlighten the Congress party," Reddy said.

Constitutional Platforms vs Street Protests

Hitting out at the grand old party, the BJP leader underscored that established constitutional platforms exist for raising grievances and holding deliberations, which the Congress has allegedly ignored. "When living in a democratic system, forums for debate and discussion exist at every level-from the panchayat to Parliament. Instead of engaging through these constitutional forums, bringing out thousands of paid, gullible people is not sincere, and these matters have now been exposed publicly," Reddy added.

Amit Shah's Upcoming Visit

The BJP has escalated its political offensive against the Congress government in Telangana, with Amit Shah's visit aimed at spearheading the party's outreach and energising party cadres across the state. Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to visit Hyderabad on November 2 to participate in and lead the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) 'Save Democracy, Remove Anarchy' (Loktantra Bachao, Arajakta Hatao) foot march.

The demonstration, organised by the Telangana unit of the BJP, is slated to begin at 4:00 PM along Tank Bund in the heart of the city. The march will commence from the Swami Vivekananda statue and culminate at the Dr. B.R. Ambedkar statue. BJP leader Guduru Narayana Reddy stated that the rally is intended to counter the ruling Congress government in Telangana and register a strong protest against its recent political agitations. The Union Home Minister's visit is expected to galvanise the state BJP cadre as the party intensifies its political offensive against the Congress administration in Telangana. (ANI)

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