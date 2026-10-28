'Strong Candidate': Philippine Senator Backs UAE Diplomat Lana Nusseibeh's UN Chief Bid
Senator Erwin Tulfo, vice chairman of the Philippine Senate Committee on Foreign Relations, posted a statement on his official Facebook page on Wednesday, recognising Nusseibeh as a strong candidate for the UN top post.Recommended For You
"Her extensive diplomatic experience and commitment to addressing international conflicts underscore the significance of practical diplomacy and results-oriented leadership in addressing the pressing global challenges we face.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
Tulfo, who was at the Philippine Embassy in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday, noted: "Nusseibeh's vision for the UN centres on preventing conflicts before they escalate, strengthening humanitarian response and reforming the organisation to prioritise essential tasks and deliver tangible results."
"These priorities reflect the spirit of international solidarity that has long defined UAE-Philippines relations as demonstrated by the UAE's humanitarian assistance to the Philippines following natural disasters and its support for nearly one million Filipinos living in the UAE," Tulfo added.
"I maintain that effective global leadership must be measured not only by the ability to resolve conflicts, but also by its impact on the lives of the people," added the Filipino senator, who was former news anchor in the Philippines before he joined politics and got elected as senator in 2025 for a six-year term.ALSO READ
- UAE's Lana Nusseibeh announces UN chief bid, vows to pursue peace through quiet diplomacy Meet Lana Nusseibeh: From UAE diplomat to UN Secretary-General candidate Explained: From US midterms to UN leadership race, how Washington's power shapes both
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment