UAE's Sharjah Temporarily Closes Beaches Following Oil Leak From Tanker

Sharjah, UAE: The Sharjah Government Media Bureau has announced the temporary closure of beaches in Sharjah City as a precautionary measure following an oil leak from a tanker that poses a risk of marine pollution.

In a statement, the bureau said specialised teams and relevant authorities in the emirate are taking the necessary measures to ensure beach safety and prevent the oil pollution from reaching the shoreline.

Authorities urged residents and beachgoers to comply with official instructions to ensure public safety, obtain information from official sources and refrain from spreading rumours.

The statement did not specify when the beaches would reopen.