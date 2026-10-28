Qatar Central Bank Keeps Interest Rates Unchanged

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Central Bank (QCB) on Wednesday decided to maintain its key interest rates unchanged following an assessment of the country's current monetary policy, the bank announced on Wednesday.

In a statement outlining the Monetary Policy Committee's October 2026 decision, QCB said it would keep the deposit rate (QCBDR) at 4.10%, the lending rate (QCBLR) at 4.60%, and the repo rate (QCBRR) at 4.35%.

The decision follows the bank's assessment of the current monetary policy conditions in Qatar, with all three key interest rates remaining at their existing levels.