QBA, Egyptian Investment Minister Discuss Expanding Economic Partnership

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Qatari Businessmen Association (QBA) met with HE Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade of the Arab Republic of Egypt, Dr. Mohamed Farid Saleh and his accompanying delegation to discuss expanding mutual investments and strengthening the economic partnership between the two countries.

The meeting was attended by QBA Chairman, HE Sheikh Faisal bin Qassim Al-Thani and association members.

Discussions focused on strengthening economic and investment ties, expanding reciprocal investments, and developing joint projects in priority sectors.

QBA Chairman emphasized the importance of Qatar-Egypt economic and investment relations, noting that both countries have significant potential to expand private-sector cooperation and develop long-term investment partnerships.

He highlighted Egypt's investment advantages, including its large domestic market, diverse economic sectors, strategic geographic location, and opportunities in manufacturing, industry, tourism, and services.

He added that Qatari businesspeople are looking to expand their investments in Egypt and capitalize on opportunities across various sectors.

He stressed the importance of providing accurate investment information, simplifying procedures, and addressing challenges facing investors.

His Excellency also underscored the association's commitment to maintaining direct engagement with Egyptian economic and investment authorities and turning potential opportunities into practical projects that generate added value for both economies.

For his part, HE the Egyptian Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade highlighted the growth of economic and investment relations between the two countries and praised Qatar's investments in Egypt as a sign of confidence in the Egyptian economy's opportunities and potential.

He announced that Egypt's Ministry of Investment and Foreign Trade would establish a specialized department to handle Qatari investors' affairs, streamline procedures, follow up on their projects, and address obstacles they may encounter.

HE Saleh said the department would provide investors with detailed information on available investment opportunities, land, and projects, as well as applicable conditions and requirements, helping Qatari companies make informed investment decisions.

He also outlined the Egyptian government's efforts to improve the investment climate and develop incentives and investment facilitation measures.

He emphasized the importance of cooperation with Qatar's private sector in industry, tourism, real estate, logistics, and other priority sectors.