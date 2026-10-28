Qatar Ranks First Regionally In Key 2026 Worldwide Governance Indicators

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The State of Qatar maintained its top regional ranking in political stability and rule of law in the World Bank's 2026 update of the Worldwide Governance Indicators (WGI), reinforcing its position as a regional model for stability, the rule of law, and security.

According to a statement issued by the National Planning Council Wednesday, Qatar ranked among the region's top three countries in government effectiveness, control of corruption, and regulatory quality.

The country improved in four of the six governance dimensions compared with the previous edition.

Qatar scored 83.86 percent in political stability, 72.73 percent in government effectiveness, 72.67 percent in regulatory quality, and 65.81 percent in control of corruption. The strongest improvement was in control of corruption, which rose by 2.74 points.

The statement said the results reflect Qatar's ongoing efforts to improve institutional performance and government efficiency in support of Qatar National Vision 2030.

It also highlighted the importance of using international indicator results to identify development priorities and areas for improvement.

Published annually by the World Bank, the Worldwide Governance Indicators assess governance quality in more than 200 countries and territories across six dimensions: voice and accountability, political stability, government effectiveness, regulatory quality, rule of law, and control of corruption.

The World Bank compiles the indicators using data from hundreds of sources, including public opinion surveys, think tanks, civil society organizations, and private companies.