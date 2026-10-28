Mofa Secretary-General Meets Director Of Uzbek Islamic Civilisation Centre
During the meeting, the two sides reviewed prospects for bilateral co-operation in the cultural sphere, alongside their respective efforts to promote awareness of Islamic civilisation. They also discussed joint programmes and projects, including the organisation of conferences and seminars, and the exchange of visits, all of which contribute to strengthening Qatari-Uzbek relations.MoFA Qatari Committee for the Alliance of Civilisations Islamic Civilisation Centre
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