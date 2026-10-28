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Mofa Secretary-General Meets Director Of Uzbek Islamic Civilisation Centre

Mofa Secretary-General Meets Director Of Uzbek Islamic Civilisation Centre


Date: 2026-10-28 11:24:54

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Excellency Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) and Chairman of the Qatari Committee for the Alliance of Civilisations, Dr Ahmed bin Hassan al-Hammadi, met Wednesday with the Director of the Islamic Civilisation Centre in the Republic of Uzbekistan, Dr Firdavs Abdukhalikov, who is visiting the country.

During the meeting, the two sides reviewed prospects for bilateral co-operation in the cultural sphere, alongside their respective efforts to promote awareness of Islamic civilisation. They also discussed joint programmes and projects, including the organisation of conferences and seminars, and the exchange of visits, all of which contribute to strengthening Qatari-Uzbek relations.

MoFA Qatari Committee for the Alliance of Civilisations Islamic Civilisation Centre

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Gulf Times

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