MEED Projects Awards 2026 Confirms 10 Special Awards, With Winners Revealed On The Night

MEED Projects Awards 2026 in Association with Mashreq Logo

In its 16th edition, one of the region's most closely watched projects programmes will honour landmark delivery, heritage, energy security and decarbonisation

- Ed James, Head of Content and Research at MEED

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- MEED has confirmed 10 special awards for the MEED Projects Awards 2026 in association with Mashreq. Each recognises a project that has set a new benchmark for the region.

The special awards are selected by MEED's editorial team, the specialist journalists and analysts who track and report on the region's projects market every day. Their choices reflect the priorities shaping the sector today, and the recipients include some of the most ambitious developments and infrastructure now under way across the region.

The winners will stay under wraps until the gala dinner on 10 November at the Joharah Ballroom, Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai. They will be revealed there alongside the 17 MENA category winners and the MEED Project of the Year, presented by Mashreq.

“The category winners set the standard for excellence across the projects market. The special awards sit alongside them and recognise achievement in areas such as heritage conservation, design and innovation, decarbonisation and delivery excellence,” says Ed James, Head of Content and Research at MEED.“Together with the MENA winners and the MEED Project of the Year, they cover the full range of achievement in one of the world's largest and most active projects markets.”

Arun Mathur, Global Head of Contracting Finance, said that Mashreq remains committed to supporting the infrastructure and construction sectors across MENA, enabling projects that create lasting value and contribute to sustainable growth. He congratulated all of this year's National Winners and wished the Finalists every success ahead of the announcement of the MENA winners in November.

The 10 special awards

1 Project Award

2 and Landscape Award

3 in Construction Award

4 Construction Award

5 Excellence Award

6 Award

7 and Innovation Award

8 Security Award

9 Energy Infrastructure Award

10 Decommissioning Award

Join the region's projects leaders on 10 November to find out who takes home each award. Secure your place at the MEED Projects Awards 2026 in association with Mashreq.

About MEED

MEED is a senior management media brand that encompasses a subscription website and magazine, more than 30 C-level executive conferences and summits hosted by MEED Events, the MEED Projects Awards and two high-value content businesses, MEED Projects and MEED Insight. MEED Projects is the Middle East's premium project tracking database and MEED Insight offers tailored research and in-depth analysis.

Established in 1957, MEED has been integral to delivering business information and news, intelligence and analysis on the Middle East economies and activities ever since. Attracting a key senior management audience through its content and activities, MEED is a media brand and publication that covers a spectrum of services that inform.

Priscila Franco

MEED

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MEED Projects Awards 2026 Confirms 10 Special Awards, With Winners Revealed on the Night News Provided By MEED October 28, 2026, 13:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Energy Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Real Estate & Property Management...



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