Resolution Minerals Ltd (ASX:RML) Presentation: USA Roadshow Commences, Outlines Completed Golden Gate Drilling And US Processing Plans

MENAFN - ABN Newswire)Adelaide, Oct 29, 2026 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Resolution Minerals Ltd (ASX:RML ) (NC3:FRA ) (RLMLF:OTCMKTS ) USA roadshow presentation details pending assays from 33 holes, a Q1 2027 initial resource target and proposed antimony and tungsten processing pathways in Idaho.Resolution Minerals has outlined completed drilling at Golden Gate and proposed domestic antimony and tungsten processing pathways in its USA Non-Deal Roadshow presentation dated 29 October 2026.The presentation focuses on the Company's 100%-owned Horse Heaven Project in Idaho, comprising 14,580 acres of claims, with gold and tungsten activities at Golden Gate and antimony activities at Antimony Ridge.Golden Gate drilling and resource targetResolution reports completion of a 42 hole core drill programme targeting gold and tungsten mineralisation. The presentation lists assays for 33 holes as pending release until December year end.The Company is targeting an initial Golden Gate mineral resource estimate in Q1 2027.At Golden Gate North, the presentation identifies a gold zone measuring 500m length (open) x 200m wide x 300m deep (open). Resolution aims to connect the North and South mineralisation into one deposit.A further drilling programme is being designed for 2027, with details to be announced.Studies are also underway to assess the restart potential of the past-producing Golden Gate tungsten mine, including its underground workings. Resolution has acquired Johnson Creek Mill and 25 acres of private land with power and water.Proposed antimony and tungsten processingResolution's proposed US mine-to-metal platform includes an antimony hydrometallurgical facility and a tungsten ore concentration facility in Idaho.The antimony strategy envisages an initial phase processing Antimony Ridge ore for US defence needs, followed by a regional hub for antimony feeds from Idaho and neighbouring states. The Company is targeting an antimony pilot plant in 2027.The proposed tungsten pathway begins with trial processing using stockpile feed, followed by a proposed mine restart and preconcentrate plant. A later phase envisages a regional hub for tungsten concentrate processing.Golden Gate and Antimony Ridge have FAST-41 coverage for permitting support. Resolution is also a member of the US Defense Industrial Base Consortium.Financial position and planned activitiesThe presentation reports cash of A$10.0 million as of June 30, 2026.The Company's H1 2027 action plan includes a maiden Golden Gate resource estimate, antimony and tungsten metallurgical testing, tungsten stockpile sales and trial tungsten processing.For H2 2027, the plan includes drilling at Golden Gate and Antimony Ridge, an updated Golden Gate resource, Antimony Ridge bulk sampling, an initial antimony processing plant and an initial tungsten preconcentrate plant. These activities remain plans rather than completed outcomes.*To view the Company Presentation, please visit:About Resolution Minerals Ltd





Resolution Minerals Ltd (ASX:RML) (OTCMKTS:RLMLF) (FRA:NC3) is a mineral exploration company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of precious and battery metals - such as antimony, gold, copper, and uranium.

Resolution Minerals Ltd Listed on the ASX in 2017 and has a broad portfolio of assets, such as the Drake East Antimony-Gold Project in north-eastern NSW and George Project prospective for silica sand and uranium.