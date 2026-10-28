Smokers In New Zealand Are Still Waiting For A Promised Reform



WELLINGTON, New Zealand, Oct 29, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - New Zealand has one of the most successful harm reduction stories in the world. When vaping became widely available, the rate of smoking decline accelerated fivefold, according to research published in The Lancet Regional Health - Western Pacific. Adult daily smoking is now at 6.8%, a figure studied by public health experts worldwide. Regarding the next generation of innovative nicotine products (INPs), New Zealand is doing nothing. The sale of oral nicotine products (including nicotine pouches) is not permitted, except for Medsafe-approved nicotine replacement therapies. The coalition agreements at the start of this term included a commitment to reform regulation of vaping, smokeless tobacco, and oral nicotine products. The vaping reforms have been delivered; the oral nicotine reforms have not. In Jan 2025 the US FDA approved the marketing of nicotine pouches for the first time following a thorough scientific assessment. The products were found to carry a lower risk of cancer and other serious health conditions than cigarettes and the FDA has attached very strict rules to ensure that marketing is directed at adults only. In May 2026 Argentina went from prohibition to regulation. Resolution 549/2026 of the Ministry of Health ended the ban on e-cigarettes (which had been in place since 2011) and for the first time established a regulatory framework for nicotine pouches. Prior to that, the pouches had no specific legal status and were being sold without any rules. Sweden, where oral nicotine products have long been legal and regulated, now has a daily smoking rate of 3.7%, the lowest in the European Union. These are three very different political systems which have all arrived at the same conclusion: regulate pouches for adults, restrict access for the young and establish clear product standards. In NZ, nicotine pouches are illegal to sell but can be imported from overseas websites for personal use. This leaves NZ in the worst of both worlds. Adult smokers willing to switch face a confusing and unreliable route to a less harmful product. The pouches can be imported with no NZ age checks, nicotine limits, or local labelling rules. Research from the Public Health Communication Centre found awareness of nicotine pouches among 16-19 year olds rose from 23% to 36% between 2023 and 2024. The products are definitely here. The only issue is whether NZ rules apply to them or to none at all. Tetiana Rak, Chief Operating Officer of We Are Innovation, says, "New Zealand showed the world that giving smokers a regulated, less harmful alternative works. It would be a strange outcome if the country that proved the point on vaping became the one that leaves nicotine pouches in a legal vacuum. Around 300,000 New Zealanders still smoke every day. The current Government promised this reform and delivered on vaping. There is still time for it to set out a clear path on oral nicotine before the term ends, and whoever forms the next Government should pick it up from there. Either way, the job is the same: finish what was started and give those smokers one more way out." What a sensible framework could include: A minimum age of sale of 18, enforced at the point of sale and online. Limits on nicotine strength and clear product standards Restrictions on marketing that could appeal to young people Licensing or notification of retailers, building on the existing system for vaping products New Zealand has already demonstrated that pragmatic, evidence-based harm reduction policies can accelerate progress towards a smoke-free future. Regulating nicotine pouches would be a logical next step, providing adult smokers with more alternatives while introducing safeguards to protect young people. With international examples to draw from and a commitment to reform already on the table, the path forward is clear. The question is no longer whether nicotine pouches should be regulated, but how quickly New Zealand can establish a framework that protects consumers, supports informed choices, and builds on its success in reducing smoking. ABOUT WE ARE INNOVATION ​​We Are Innovation is a dynamic network of individuals and institutions who deeply believe in innovation's power to drive progress and solve the world's most pressing problems. With over 60 think tanks, foundations, and NGOs based worldwide, We Are Innovation represents the diverse voices of a global civil society committed to advancing human creativity, adopting new technologies, and promoting innovative solutions. Through our collaborative approach and cutting-edge expertise, we are driving global transformative change. To learn more about our work, visit us at . Contact Information

[email protected]

Beatriz Santos (CCO) SOURCE: We Are Innovation

