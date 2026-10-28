Rayyan Cruise Past Oman's Al Nahda

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Al Rayyan overpowered Al Nahda Club to secure a dominant 4-1 win in their AFC Champions League Two Group C clash.

The win takes the Qatari side to six points, putting them in a strong position at the midway stage while Oman's Al Nahda remained rooted at the bottom with just a draw to their name.

Al Rayyan took lead in the third minute as Wesley Ribeiro dribbled past one defender then saw his shot take a slight deflection off Ghanim al-Habashi but enough to wrong-foot goalkeeper Faiyz al-Rusheidi.

The Qatari side continued to press on and in the 19th minute, doubled their advantage when Ibrahim Mohammadali floated in a cross from the right for defender Youssef Ayman to head past Al Rusheidi.

Al Rayyan missed a great chance to extend their lead two minutes into the second half after Gabriel Pereira released Aleksandar Mitrovic into space, only for the Serbian to rush his effort wide.

Al Nahda were awarded a penalty in the 49th minute after Andre Amaro used his hand to block Jamal al-Washi's shot but Jameel al-Yahmadi's decision to send his spot-kick straight down the middle was read by Mahmoud Abunada, who made the save with his feet.

The home side were given another chance from 12 yards in the 59th minute following Julien de Sart's foul on Valon Ahmedi and this time, Mohammed Mubarak made no mistake with his penalty.

Any hope that Al Nahda had that the goal would spark a comeback came crashing down five minutes later when Pereira's strike from outside the box packed too much power and accuracy for al-Rusheidi.

The home side went down to 10 men in the 80th minute when Harib al-Saadi picked up his second yellow card for a strong challenge on Ribeiro as Al Rayyan took the opportunity to add a fourth through Mohammadali seven minutes later to wrap up the win.

Al Rayyan Al Nahda Club AFC Champions League Two football