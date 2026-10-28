Umm Wishah Produces Late Burst To Win Al Beshariyah Cup

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Umm Wishah produced an impressive late burst to claim the Al Beshariyah Cup at Al Rayyan Racecourse, while jockeys Marco Casamento and Alberto Sanna and trainer Jassim al-Ghazali each celebrated two victories at the meeting yesterday.

The four-year-old filly came from behind to win the 1900m Purebred Arabian Premium Maiden, producing a strong finish inside the final 200m to take the lead and pull clear for a 31⁄4-length victory.

Owned by Abdulrahman bin Fahad al-Attiyah, Umm Wishah was ridden by Arnaud De Lepine and trained by Ahmed al-Jehani. She had finished runner-up a fortnight ago and made no mistake at her third attempt to open her account.

The Al Beshariyah Cup was presented by Deputy Director of the QREC Registration and Studbook Department Saad Ali al-Kubaisi,

Casamento and Sanna shared the riding honours with two wins each. Casamento partnered Khamiss to victory in the Local Thoroughbred Maiden for trainer Mohammed al-Ghazali and also guided Tabaa Zakhir to a 71⁄2-length success in the Local Purebred Arabian Maiden for trainer al-Ghazali, whose double also included Aablan, who won the Thoroughbred Handicap 80-100 by three lengths under Jefferson Smith.

Sanna recorded his double aboard Ta'hoos Al Shahania, who won the Local Purebred Arabian Handicap 55-75 for trainer Rudy Nerbonne, and Spycraft, who claimed the Thoroughbred Handicap 45-65 by 61⁄2 lengths for trainer Bader al-Balushi.

The other winners were Haroon Al Laheef, who took the Local Purebred Arabian Show Horses Maiden by 71⁄2 lengths for trainer Abdulla Dhabit Aldosari and jockey Salman Fahad al-Hajri, and Dabas, who won the Purebred Arabian Handicap 0-75 by two lengths for trainer Nayef Batal al-Otibi and jockey Abdulla Saleh al-Yafei.

RESULTS

Al Rayyan Race Meeting - Al Beshariyah Cup

WINNERS: (Horse, Trainer, Jockey)

1 - Al Beshariyah Cup, Purebred Arabian Premium Maiden

Umm Wishah, Ahmed al-Jehani, Arnaud De Lepine

2 - Local Purebred Arabian Show Horses Maiden

Haroon Al Laheef, Abdulla Dhabit Aldosari, Salman Fahad al-Hajri

3 - Thoroughbred Handicap 80-100

Aablan, Jassim al-Ghazali, Jefferson Smith

4 - Purebred Arabian Handicap 0-75

Dabas, Nayef Batal al-Otibi, Abdulla Saleh al-Yafei

5 - Local Purebred Arabian Handicap 55-75

Ta'hoos Al Shahania, Rudy Nerbonne, Alberto Sanna

6 - Thoroughbred Handicap 45-65

Spycraft, Bader al-Balushi, Alberto Sanna

7 - Local Thoroughbred Maiden

Khamiss, Mohammed al-Ghazali, Marco Casamento

8 - Local Purebred Arabian Maiden

Tabaa Zakhir, Jassim al-Ghazali, Marco Casamento

Al Rayyan Racecourse QREC Umm Wishah