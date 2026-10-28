Qatar Participates In IOPC Funds Meetings

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Represented by the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change (MoECC), the State of Qatar participated in the meetings of the International Oil Pollution Compensation Funds (IOPC Funds) assembly, held in London, the United Kingdom.

The meetings addressed developments regarding oil pollution incidents, the internationally established mechanisms for compensating the resulting damages, and ways to enhance the effectiveness of compensation systems and manage the environmental and economic impacts of such incidents.

On the sidelines of the meetings, representatives from the MoECC held several discussions with relevant international entities, during which they exchanged expertise and experiences regarding environmental emergency response, and explored ways to strengthen cooperation and coordination to address oil pollution incidents and mitigate their impacts.

The State of Qatar's participation comes as part of its efforts to strengthen international cooperation and leverage global expertise and practices in managing oil pollution incidents, thereby supporting the development of national capabilities and enhancing the efficiency of responses to environmental emergencies.