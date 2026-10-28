Twenty Finalists Announced For Design Doha Prize 2026

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Design Doha, Qatar's premier contemporary design platform, has announced the 20 finalists of the Design Doha Prize 2026, recognizing outstanding design talent from across the Middle East, North Africa and South Asia (MENASA) and its diasporas.

Selected from more than 500 applications, five finalists have been selected in four categories: Craft, Product Design, Furniture Design and Emerging Talent. The four winners will be announced on Nov. 7, 2026 at the Museum of Islamic Art (MIA), concluding the Design Doha Biennial's three-day opening program, taking place from Nov. 5 to 7, 2026.

Chaired by HE Sheikha Al Mayassa bint Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani, Chairperson of Qatar Museums, the Prize is overseen by a 24-member international jury led by Iranian-French architect and designer India Mahdavi jury also includes renowned architects Frida Escobedo and Lina Ghotmeh, among other leading figures in design and architecture. The full jury list is available on the Design Doha website.

Returning for its second edition, the Prize supports designers at different stages of their careers, with the four winners will each receive QAR 200,000 (approximately USD $50,000), a two-week mentorship at the Vitra Campus in Weil am Rhein, Germany, and one year of studio space at Liwan Design Studios and Labs in Doha support includes retail opportunities through Liberty London at Liberty Home Msheireb in Doha and logistical assistance and business mentorship from DHL.

Finalists were selected following an open call and a multi-stage review process and they will showcase their work to the jury at MIA on November 6. Their projects span traditional craftsmanship, furniture and product innovation, with several addressing contemporary challenges such as material waste, water scarcity and sustainable production.

Fahad Al Obaidly, Director of Design Doha, said: "The Design Doha Prize exists to back the designers shaping the future of our region. This year's finalists show what that future looks like: practices rooted in craft and inherited knowledge, yet bold in how they rethink materials, tackle waste and respond to the places they come from. But recognition is only the beginning. Through mentorship, studio space, retail partnerships and industry expertise, the Prize gives designers the tools to grow their practices and take their work to audiences far beyond Doha."

India Mahdavi, Head of the Jury, said: "What makes this Prize particularly exciting is the breadth of creative thinking across the region. The finalists approach design from different cultural and material perspectives yet share a strong understanding of craftsmanship and experimentation. We are looking for work that combines originality with purpose, and for designers whose ideas have the potential to develop further and contribute to the future of design."

Design Doha Prize 2026 craft furniture design