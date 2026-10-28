QLC Organises Third Edition Of Leadership Innovation Forum

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Qatar Leadership Centre (QLC) convened the third edition of the Leadership Innovation Forum 2026 Wednesday under the patronage of Her Excellency Chairperson of the QLC Board of Directors, Sheikha Al Mayassa bint Hamad al-Thani. Held under the theme 'Strategy Before Execution: Building Institutions That Endure Beyond Their Leaders', the forum brought together more than 1,000 guests, including leaders, officials, experts, alumni, and representatives from various sectors.

The event featured interactive discussions and robust debates on strategies for building institutions capable of sustaining success across successive generations of leadership. It also generated significant engagement across social media and mainstream media platforms, broadening the reach of its core message and key discussion points.

Panel sessions explored the roles of strategic planning, governance, knowledge transfer, and the preparation of future leaders in embedding institutional sustainability, empowering organisations to navigate challenges and keep pace with rapid transformations.

In his opening remarks, General Manager of Qatar Leadership Centre, Abdullah Mohammed Khalifa al-Binali, emphasised that the forum reflects the centre's commitment to advancing leadership thought and fostering the exchange of expertise across diverse sectors.

Al-Binali stated that successful leadership is not measured solely by achievements realised during a tenure in office, but extends to building institutions capable of sustaining success long after leadership transitions. He noted that the forum seeks to institutionalise strategic thinking and the sharing of experiences to support organisational sustainability and capability development.

The forum's program opened with a documentary film highlighting the leadership legacy of His Highness the late Father Amir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa al-Thani. The film reviewed key milestones and strategic transformations in Qatar throughout his tenure, highlighting his role in establishing robust national institutions that drove comprehensive development and renaissance.

It underscored the importance of long-term vision in building organisations capable of sustaining achievement across generations, reinforcing the forum's central theme: "Strategy Before Execution: Building Institutions That Endure Beyond Their Leaders."

The forum also featured three main panel discussions focusing on the education, infrastructure, and oil and gas sectors, showcasing practices and experiences that translate strategic visions into sustainable operational frameworks.

Additionally, the program included three parallel, certificate-granting workshops tailored for QLC alumni, covering strategic leadership in both Arabic and English, alongside a specialised workshop for young emerging leaders. The workshops focused on developing leadership skills and bridging strategic concepts with practical application.

The forum builds on Qatar Leadership Centre's ongoing mission to prepare and develop national leaders, while strengthening communication and knowledge sharing within its alumni community of more than 1,400 graduates who hold leadership roles across government and private sectors.

Through this platform, the centre continues its efforts to expand the horizons of leadership dialogue, draw inspiration from successful experiences, and explore innovative solutions that enhance performance and foster resilient, sustainable institutions in support of national development and the Qatar National Vision.

QLC Leadership Innovation Forum 2026