Katara International Academy To Unveil Plenty Of Training Courses In November

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Katara International Academy is poised to unveil plenty of training courses and workshops in November, spanning media, corporate communications, leadership, intellectual property, innovative skills and maritime heritage.

The initiative reflects Katara Cultural Village's efforts to broaden its role in education, training and capacity-building while showcasing phenomenal programmes that meet the needs of individuals and enterprises and advance professional aptitudes, career development and knowledge-based skills.

These forthcoming programmes mark a new phase in the academy's development and represent a practical expression of its vision to establish an integrated educational and training environment grounded in quality, diversity and responsiveness to participants' actual needs, said Director General Dr Hassan Abdullah al-Mannai.

Dr al-Mannai added that the courses demonstrate the diverse fields in which the academy operates, combining state-of-the-art professional skills with cultural and heritage knowledge, reflecting the institution's belief that effective training extends well beyond knowledge transfer to encompass capacity-building, augmenting human capabilities and applying internalised skills through practical exercises.

The programmes, Dr al-Mannai continued, are designed to offer an incredibly enriching training experience that draws participants from a broad range of community segments and enables them to benefit from professional expertise across multiple fields. They place particular emphasis on practical application to ensure a substantive and lasting impact while helping consolidate a culture of continuous learning and out-of-the-box thinking, he remarked.

In essence, training programmes will begin Nov 1 with a course on corporate communications and media relations, led by writer Aisha Omar al-Idrissi through Nov 5. The course will focus on advancing corporate communications skills and forging effective relationships with media outlets.

In leadership and professional development, the academy will offer a course on leadership and cross-cultural excellence from Nov 8-11, led by Dr Hassan al-Mannai. The course aims to strengthen leadership skills, deepen participants' understanding of cultural diversity and significantly enhance their ability to communicate and work effectively in multicultural environments.

The programmes will also include a falconry course for young participants, led by Mohammed Saeed al-Kubaisi from Nov 1-4, as well as a course on the Qatari Ardah, led by Waleed Issa al-Mannai from Nov 8-12. The academy will announce additional courses soon.

To enhance the quality of its programmes, the academy largely follows a training approach that identifies the skills to be developed alongside the intended learning outcomes. This approach involves engaging professional trainers and designing applied activities tailored to each programme, thereby improving the quality of outcomes and combining knowledge with practice.

The academy invited those interested in participating to review the course schedule and registration procedures on its website, katara, and select programmes that align with their professional and educational needs and interests.

The launch of these programmes marks a further step in the academy's efforts to strengthen its standing as a platform for education and cultural and professional training that combines knowledge with innovation. It also supports the development of human capabilities and the preservation of cultural heritage, advancing Katara's mission to develop people and invest in knowledge.

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