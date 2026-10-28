RACA Discusses Strengthening Co-Operation With Tajikistan In Humanitarian Work

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Acting Director General of the Regulatory Authority for Charitable Activities (RACA), Saud Mohammed al-Adba, met with the Minister of Economic Development and Trade of the Republic of Tajikistan, Abdurahmon Abdurahmonzoda, and his accompanying delegation.

During the meeting, both sides reviewed areas of co-operation between the two countries and discussed ways to further strengthen collaboration in fields of mutual interest, particularly in the charitable and humanitarian sectors.

The delegation was also briefed on RACA's role in regulating and overseeing the charitable and humanitarian sector in the State of Qatar, as well as its efforts to enhance regulatory and supervisory frameworks and promote the principles of governance and transparency, contributing to the sector's efficiency and long-term sustainability.

The two sides exchanged views on opportunities to benefit from shared expertise and experiences and explored prospects for further developing institutional cooperation in support of common objectives.

RACA charitable humanitarian sectors