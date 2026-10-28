Qatar Joins GCC Talks To Strengthen Media Co-Operation

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The State of Qatar has taken part in the 29th meeting of the GCC Ministers of Information to discuss ways to expand media co-operation among the bloc's member states.

The meeting was held Wednesday in the Kingdom of Bahrain and brought together the GCC Ministers of Information and GCC Secretary-General Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi.

His Excellency Qatar Media Corporation Chairman Sheikh Hamad bin Thamer al-Thani led Qatar's delegation to the gathering.

The meeting focused on initiatives under the Joint GCC Media Co-operation Strategic Plan 2023-2030, covering international media, digital media, news agencies, radio and television. Discussions also included developing unified guidelines and standards for Gulf media content and organising a joint media forum with the Arab Republic of Egypt.

Discussions also considered Qatar Media Corporation's proposal to organise training programmes and media workshops for university students across GCC countries as part of Doha Arab Media Capital 2027.

Participants further approved the 2027 budgets of the Joint Program Production Institution and the Gulf Radio and Television Corporation, while reviewing other proposals aimed at strengthening media co-operation among GCC member states.

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