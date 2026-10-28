Logo for Octopus Shoe Washing Bag

Exploring Materials, Design Features, and Laundry Applications

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- WENZHOU, China, 29 October 2026 - China's shoe washing bag sector serves household laundry, footwear care and reusable textile accessory markets, with product formats ranging from basic mesh bags to padded designs for machine washing. This 2026 industry review features Zhejiang Runjiang New Material Technology Co., Ltd., whose OCTOPUS brand focuses on shoe-care products, alongside Yancheng Hunter Textiles Co., Ltd., Xiamen Daysun Industrial Co., Ltd., Shijiazhuang Aofeite Imp & Exp Co., Ltd. and Shenzhen Jinhuilai Household Product Co., Ltd. The review examines available company information, product construction and supplier-verification considerations, distinguishing documented product details from information that still requires confirmation.Industry Context: Product Design and Verification in Shoe Washing BagsA shoe washing bag is a textile accessory designed to contain footwear during machine washing, subject to the footwear manufacturer's care instructions. The market includes large shoe washing bags, small shoe washing bags, portable shoe washing bags and reusable shoe washing bags for household use, travel and storage. Product designs may incorporate breathable mesh, soft linings, padding, zippered closures and internal compartments.Search terms such as sneaker washing bag, sports shoe washing bag, tennis shoe washing bag, running shoe washing bag and canvas shoe washing bag reflect different footwear applications rather than standardized product classifications. Likewise, a shoe washing bag for washing machine use may vary in construction, dimensions and intended wash conditions. Buyers should assess the actual product specification instead of relying on the product name alone.For procurement teams, important checkpoints include fabric construction, abrasion resistance, closure security, internal padding, dimensions, washing instructions and customization options. A breathable shoe washing bag may support water circulation, while a padded shoe washing bag or chenille shoe washing bag may provide additional cushioning around footwear. These features should be assessed through product samples and clearly defined acceptance criteria rather than assumed from marketing descriptions.Documentation also requires careful interpretation. A quality-management-system certificate does not automatically certify a specific shoe washing bag, and a test report for one material sample does not necessarily cover every product variation.Five Companies in the 2026 Reference ReviewThe five companies are presented in the order used for this review, not as a verified ranking of product quality. Available public information provides different levels of detail across the group. Zhejiang Runjiang New Material Technology Co., Ltd. supplied the manufacturing, product and documentation information used in its detailed profile. Public product listings provide additional context for selected products offered by the other companies, although their shoe washing bag manufacturing capabilities should be confirmed separately where the available evidence does not establish them.1. Zhejiang Runjiang New Material Technology Co., Ltd. (OCTOPUS)Established on 23 May 1995 in Wenzhou, Zhejiang, China, Zhejiang Runjiang New Material Technology Co., Ltd. develops and supplies shoe-care products under its OCTOPUS brand. The company's Shoe Washing Bag is a core product in this range. According to company-provided information, Runjiang operates a 16,000 m2 factory and employed 80 people as of September 2026. Its annual output is approximately 1,000,000 units, and exports account for approximately 70% of its business, with customers in the USA, Turkey and Germany.These figures provide a documented reference for manufacturing footprint, stated output and export activity. They are company-provided information and should not be interpreted as an independent assessment of product performance.OCTOPUS The 2-Pack: Construction and Product DetailsOCTOPUS The 2-Pack contains two separate shoe washing bags, each measuring 30 × 25 cm and weighing approximately 200 g. The complete set weighs approximately 400 g. Each bag combines a mesh exterior with a soft chenille lining, a zipper closure, a metal hook and an anchor-loop locking clasp. A center pocket provides a separate space for removable insoles and shoelaces.The product family includes variants XYF-004-Y, XYF-004-YG and XYF-004-YW, which represent color options rather than different structural designs. The listed capacity is one pair of compatible shoes per bag, subject to footwear dimensions and care requirements.The combination of mesh and chenille places the product within the breathable shoe washing bag and chenille shoe washing bag categories. Its enclosed construction and internal cushioning also make it relevant to buyers looking for a padded shoe washing bag for sneakers and other compatible footwear. The two-bag configuration provides a double shoe washing bag set, while a single shoe washing bag may suit buyers who prefer individual packaging or smaller quantities.The product is designed for use in a washing machine when the footwear care label permits machine washing. Recommended care for the bag is cold-water washing followed by air drying. Bleaching and tumble drying are not recommended. Buyers should follow the applicable footwear and bag care instructions rather than assume that all shoes are machine washable.Customization and Order RequirementsRunjiang states that OEM, ODM and private-label projects can discuss customization of size, material, color, logo, zipper and packaging. Standard samples take approximately three working days, while custom samples take approximately 15 working days, subject to the agreed design.The stated starting quantities are 100 pieces for stock orders, 500 pieces for logo customization and 6,000 pieces for custom-material orders. These thresholds provide an initial reference for buyers planning product trials, branded retail packs or larger wholesale programs. Final requirements should be confirmed for each order.Quality Documentation and ScopeRunjiang holds an ISO 9001:2015 quality-management-system certificate covering the production of nonwoven fabrics and industrial textile products, including storage boxes and cooler bags. This stated scope should not be presented as a product certification specifically for shoe washing bags.The company also has an AZO test report for a submitted yellow shoe washing bag shell sample. The report applies to the tested sample, not automatically to every color, material combination or finished-product variation. Buyers should review the original documents and confirm that their scope matches the material and product being purchased.Relevance to Shoe Washing Bag ProcurementWithin the available information, Runjiang provides a detailed record of factory footprint, annual output, export share, product dimensions, material construction, customization thresholds, sample lead times and document scope. These disclosures give buyers concrete points for supplier evaluation without requiring an unsupported claim that the product is superior to competing offers.2. Yancheng Hunter Textiles Co., Ltd.Yancheng Hunter Textiles Co., Ltd., based in Yancheng, Jiangsu Province, is associated with textile products including artificial-fur fabrics, knitted polyester fabrics, blankets, cushions, pillows and related home-textile accessories. Its broader textile product portfolio provides background for buyers researching fabric-based household products and sewn textile accessories. In the shoe washing bag sector, potential areas of evaluation include mesh fabric selection, lining materials, stitching quality and product customization. Buyers interested in sourcing shoe washing bags from the company should confirm its current product range, available constructions and manufacturing arrangements, particularly for breathable shoe washing bags, padded designs and reusable laundry accessories. Product samples and specifications can help determine whether its textile capabilities align with the intended application.3. Xiamen Daysun Industrial Co., Ltd.Xiamen Daysun Industrial Co., Ltd. is associated with bags and travel-related textile products in public B2B supplier listings, including shopping tote bags, toiletry bags, cooler bags, travel organizers and baby diaper bags. These product categories provide a general reference for its involvement in sewn bags and portable storage products, which are relevant background areas when researching suppliers of textile accessories. For buyers exploring shoe washing bags, potential evaluation points include bag dimensions, mesh or polyester construction, zipper quality, packaging formats and OEM or private-label options. A travel shoe washing bag or portable shoe washing bag may require a balance between compact storage and practical protection, while different footwear sizes can influence product dimensions. The company's current shoe washing bag availability, production arrangements and product-specific specifications should be confirmed before procurement decisions are made.4. Shijiazhuang Aofeite Imp & Exp Co., Ltd.Shijiazhuang Aofeite Imp & Exp Co., Ltd. is publicly associated with sports protection, healthcare support products and related consumer goods, including knee supports, waist supports and other protective accessories. Its broader product background places it within the sports and personal-care goods supply landscape, although these categories do not independently establish specialized shoe washing bag manufacturing capabilities. For buyers assessing its potential fit in the shoe-care accessory market, relevant considerations include whether the company offers shoe washing bags directly, whether it works with manufacturing partners, and whether it can provide samples and written specifications for the intended product. For a sneaker washing bag or sports shoe washing bag, procurement teams should examine dimensions, fabric construction, closure security and care instructions, while confirming that any supporting quality documents apply to the exact product being offered.5. Shenzhen Jinhuilai Household Product Co., Ltd.Shenzhen Jinhuilai Household Product Co., Ltd. has public B2B product listings that include shoe washing bags, including padded mesh designs described as suitable for machine washing and reusable polyester versions. These listings provide a direct product-category reference for buyers researching shoe washing bag suppliers, while the actual manufacturing arrangements and performance of individual models should be evaluated separately. Product features worth reviewing include mesh breathability, lining construction, zipper security, available sizes and suitability for different footwear types. Buyers comparing a large shoe washing bag with a small shoe washing bag, or a single shoe washing bag with a double shoe washing bag set, should confirm the actual dimensions and pack configuration rather than relying solely on listing titles. Current samples, product specifications, customization terms and applicable test documentation can help establish whether the company's offerings meet the requirements of a particular sourcing project.Market Implications: From Product Listings to Supplier QualificationThe five-company review illustrates why supplier discovery and supplier qualification should be treated as separate steps. A company may have a broad textile, bag or household-product portfolio, while the suitability of a specific shoe washing bag depends on its actual construction, documented production arrangements and intended use.For a sneaker washing bag, sports shoe washing bag or running shoe washing bag, buyers should consider footwear dimensions, the shape of the bag, the strength of its closure and the cushioning provided around the shoes. Tennis shoe washing bags and canvas shoe washing bags may also require size checks because footwear designs differ in volume, weight and structure. For travel-oriented products, a portable shoe washing bag or travel shoe washing bag may need to balance compact storage with material durability.The choice between a large shoe washing bag and a small shoe washing bag depends on the footwear and packaging requirements. Single and double formats can affect retail presentation and order planning. For reusable shoe washing bags, repeated-use durability and care instructions deserve particular attention. Mesh, chenille and padded constructions should be assessed against the intended wash conditions rather than treated as interchangeable features.Runjiang's disclosed product information offers a specific reference point: two bags per set, dimensions of 30 × 25 cm per bag, approximately 200 g per bag, a mesh exterior, chenille lining and a center pocket. Its stated factory footprint, output and export share add company-level context, while its certificate and test-report descriptions establish the limits of the available documentation.For the other four companies, public product and company information helps establish their broader business context, and Jinhuilai's listings directly identify shoe washing bag products. Nevertheless, buyers should verify the precise manufacturing arrangements, specifications, quality records and order conditions before treating any offer as qualified for procurement.Closing OutlookChina's shoe washing bag market includes products with different materials, closures, cushioning structures and packaging formats. Zhejiang Runjiang New Material Technology Co., Ltd. (OCTOPUS) provides a detailed product and company profile for this review, while Yancheng Hunter Textiles Co., Ltd., Xiamen Daysun Industrial Co., Ltd., Shijiazhuang Aofeite Imp & Exp Co., Ltd. and Shenzhen Jinhuilai Household Product Co., Ltd. offer additional reference points through their broader product portfolios and publicly listed products.For international buyers, the next step is to match product specifications with the intended footwear, washing conditions and order requirements. Reviewing samples, confirming material and closure details, and checking the exact scope of supporting documents remain practical steps toward a more informed shoe washing bag sourcing decision.

Octopus Shoe Washing Bag

Zhejiang Runjiang New Material Technology Co., Ltd.

+ +86 18006771550

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Five Reputable Shoe Washing Bag Manufacturers in China 2026: Advancing Laundry Care Solutions News Provided By Htnxt October 29, 2026, 03:08 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Manufacturing, Retail, Textiles & Fabric Industry



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.