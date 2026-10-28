Trump Rallies Ohio Voters Behind Vivek Ramaswamy

MENAFN - IANS) Washington, Oct 29 (IANS) US President Donald Trump urged Ohio voters to elect Vivek Ramaswamy as governor, bringing the Republican nominee onto the stage at a campaign rally where Ramaswamy promised property-tax relief and action against sanctuary cities.

Addressing supporters in Chillicothe six days before the midterm elections on Wednesday (local time), Trump predicted a Republican victory and repeatedly appealed for voters to support Ramaswamy and the party's congressional candidates.

“Six days from now, the people of Ohio are going to elect Vivek Ramaswamy as your governor,” Trump said, according to the supplied rally transcript.

The president later invited Ramaswamy to address the crowd, giving him another opportunity to set out his economic and immigration message in the closing stretch of the campaign against Democrat Amy Acton.

Ramaswamy framed the contest around which candidate would improve voters' lives, explicitly linking his state-level promises to Trump's national agenda.

“President Trump puts Americans first,” he said.“I'm going to put Ohioans first.”

He pledged what he described as the biggest property-tax relief package in Ohio's history if elected. He did not provide figures, a financing plan or a legislative timetable for that proposal in the remarks.

Ramaswamy also promised to end sanctuary cities in Ohio, presenting the commitment as a state-level extension of the administration's immigration policies. In his earlier address to the rally, he said he would act by executive order on his first day in office.

Both commitments were campaign promises. The speech did not announce an enacted tax measure or a new state immigration order.

Trump repeatedly returned to the importance of turnout, telling supporters they could not take victory for granted. His endorsement was part of a wider appeal to elect Republicans across the ballot and preserve the party's ability to advance his agenda in Washington.

The president also defended Ramaswamy against criticism of his campaign, accusing the media of treating him unfairly. He attacked Acton's record and political positions, while Ramaswamy criticised her handling of the state's response to Covid.

Trump combined his appeals for Ohio candidates with a renewed promise to give adult US citizens $5,000 each if Republicans won both the House of Representatives and the Senate.

“If Republicans win the House of Representatives and the Senate, I am going to give all adult citizens in the United States $5,000,” he said.

He described the proposed payment as a dividend, put its cost at approximately $1 trillion and said recipients should spend the money inside the United States. He did not set out a payment schedule or detailed funding mechanism at the rally.

The president also promoted tariffs and domestic manufacturing, arguing that his trade policies encouraged companies to produce in America. Those claims formed part of his broader campaign argument that Republican victories would protect jobs and household incomes.

Ramaswamy closed his appearance by urging supporters to vote and expressing confidence that the party would win. Trump repeated his appeal for the candidate near the conclusion of the event.

Ramaswamy and Acton are contesting Ohio's governorship in the November 3 elections. The Chillicothe event brought the state race together with Trump's campaign for Republican congressional candidates, allowing the gubernatorial nominee to present his priorities directly to the president's supporters.