Oman's Industrial Cities Attract USD 790 Million

MENAFN - Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – Industrial cities, special economic zones and free zones in Oman, an Arab country in the Gulf, attracted OMR 304 million (about USD 790 million at current exchange rates) in investments in new projects and expansions of existing ones, through the signing of 28 agreements, state news agency ONA said on Wednesday.

Industrial cities attracted nearly half of the total, at OMR 147.5 million (USD 382.4 million). Projects include a steel products plant valued at more than OMR 112 million (USD 290 million), an automotive assembly complex with an investment of OMR 38 million (USD 98.5 million), and the expansion of a medical device manufacturing facility.

Other investments include a shrimp feed factory, a fish processing project, a facility for recycling used oil and petroleum waste, a quarantine facility for imported animals, a cannery for demersal fish products, a metal structures manufacturing project and a gypsum products plant, among others.

ONA reported that the agreements come as Oman implements its 11th Five-Year Development Plan for 2026-2030, which aims to diversify the economy, boost private investment and expand non-oil sectors. The plan targets annual growth of 5.9% in manufacturing, positioning it as a key driver of economic growth, while strengthening food security and the transport and logistics sectors.

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Translated by Guilherme Miranda

Oman News Agency (ONA)

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