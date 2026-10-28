Machinery Exports Rise 5.5% In 2026

MENAFN - Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – Exports of machinery and equipment manufactured in Brazil totaled USD 10.1 billion from January to September, up 5.5% from the same period last year. However, the sector as a whole is slowing in 2026, according to data released on Wednesday (28) by the Brazilian Machinery and Equipment Industry Association (Abimaq ).

In September alone, the sector's exports totaled USD 1.3 billion, up 0.8% from the same month last year. Imports also increased, rising 4.8% to USD 24.9 billion year to date.

“Dollar-denominated exports have been performing positively. They have remained at a high level since 2023, growing and consolidating after the pandemic. They have stayed at this level ever since,” said Abimaq economist Leonardo Silva. However, exchange-rate fluctuations affected export performance, according to Abimaq.

Year-to-date dollar-denominated exports have increased in the following segments: components for capital goods industries; machinery for logistics and construction; machinery for infrastructure and heavy industry; machinery for manufacturing; and agricultural machinery. Exports of consumer goods machinery and equipment for the oil and renewable energy sectors have declined.

The main destinations for Brazilian machinery exports are the United States, Argentina, Singapore, Paraguay and Mexico.

The sector's overall revenue, however, declined in 2026, as did apparent consumption, which is calculated as domestic demand plus imports minus exports. Revenue for Brazil's machinery and equipment industry fell 13.4% from January to September compared with the same period last year, totaling USD 201 billion.

The sector's apparent consumption totaled USD 284.1 billion in the year to September, down 11.7% from the same period last year. In September alone, sector revenue reached BRL 24.4 billion [USD 4.5 billion], up 1.6% from September 2025. Apparent consumption for the month totaled USD 31.8 billion, down 12.5% year over year.

According to Silva, interest rates have weighed on the sector's performance.

“High interest rates are having a negative impact on investment, affecting purchases of machinery and equipment,” he said.

The association expects the sector to post results in 2027 similar to those of this year, although its forecasts still depend on announcements and policy guidelines from the new administration.

Another segment covered by Abimaq's data is agricultural machinery. Exports of these products totaled USD 1.3 billion in the year to September, up 12.1% from the same period in 2025. September exports reached USD 161.6 million, an increase of 8.4% from the same month last year. The sector's total net revenue reached BRL 41.4 billion [USD 7.7 billion] through September, down 21.6% from 2025.

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Translated by Guilherme Miranda

José Paulo Lacerda/CNI

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