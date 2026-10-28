Fed Holds Rates Steady Despite Inflation Being Too High

MENAFN - ING) 10-2 vote to keep policy unchanged

The Federal Reserve voted 10-2 in favour of leaving the Fed funds target rate range at 3.75%-4%. Only 2bp of a potential 25bp hike was priced ahead of the decision and only 6 of 97 organisations polled by Bloomberg predicted a hike, so this was no surprise and market reaction has been limited.

Senior Fed officials, including Vice Chairs Philip Jefferson and Michelle Bowman and Governor Chris Waller, suggested ahead of the decision that they were prepared to move cautiously, seeing little need for back-to-back rate hikes after September's policy change. Nonetheless, Beth Hammack and Lisa Cook both felt that the current situation warranted additional action. Cook's vote for a hike was a surprise given the general sense that she was a centrist, and it will do nothing to improve her fraught relationship with President Trump. Instead, we had suspected it would be one or both of Neel Kashkari and Lorrie Logan (who both also dissented in July) that would join Hammack in voting in favour of a further rate hike.

There aren't many changes in the accompanying press release, with the economy described as“expanding at a strong pace” and“inflation remains elevated”. There was no pre-commitment to further action, with it being the data that“will help the Committee determine the policy stance appropriate to ensure a timely return of inflation to the Committee's 2 percent goal."

At the press conference, Kevin Warsh offered no real guidance other than to say that inflation remains too high, but the overwhelming consensus in the FOMC is that the“medicine” is starting to work. Moreover, the Fed will deliver price stability,“no ifs, ands or buts." He did state that from next September one FOMC meeting won't have a rate vote, leaving it to focus exclusively on monetary policy strategy. From 2028, this will become two meetings, leaving only six meetings at which interest rate decisions will be made.

US inflation and unemployment Source: Macrobond, ING

"> December rate hike remains the most likely path

There is the valid question that, given a majority of FOMC members project a rate hike before the end of the year, why didn't they take that decision today? Kevin Warsh's response was that he himself didn't make a prediction and, in any case, they removed some policy accommodation in September. Inflation is“going the right way” and he is encouraged by the progress made.

We will have two jobs reports and one inflation print ahead of the December decision. The November CPI will be released the day after the Fed meeting, and officials will almost certainly get to see it. As such, they will have more information than the market does, meaning a surprise can't be completely ruled out. For now, a December hike looks a solid bet, which would leave the Fed funds target rate range at 4.00%-4.25%.

The sharp move higher in Treasury yields and the firmer dollar are tightening financial conditions to a degree, but our forecast path for the Fed assumes that in the couple of months following the midterm elections we see an agreement that improves the flow of energy from the Persian Gulf, but significantly, allows for a sharp reduction in shipping and insurance costs. It's the latter point that is crucial to delivering lower pump prices at a time when refineries are working at capacity.

If correct, this should meaningfully ease inflation pressures, and with US wage growth (the biggest cost input for corporate America) looking very benign at just 3% and the largest component of the inflation basket – housing at 35% by weight – set to experience more disinflation, we believe overall US inflation can fall back to 2% in the second half of 2027.

Hence, we subsequently anticipate a prolonged pause through to December 2027, when we have that December 2026 hike being reversed. This is in line with the current consensus forecast, while the Fed's own projections (its central forecast) see one hike this year with rates left unchanged throughout 2027.

The lean hawkish is enough to validate the break back above 5% for the 10yr

Hardly a word in the short statement that is not leaning hawkish. But no hike. Prior to the FOMC meeting, it was remarkable how the 10yr yield had been clinging to the 4.99% level. It was like a comfort level; technically below 5%, but not too far below in case it needs to turn tail and shoot back up again. It seemed that the US 10yr was waiting to tick off this outcome before deviating too much from 5%. Well, it's now had the outcome. The initial reaction was up. But the reaction to Chair Warsh's words at the press conference was to revert down to 5%, and briefly below. This can be rationalised by Warsh's comforting words on inflation expectations, which he deemed to have been tamed somewhat.

That all being said, our interpretation is that this Fed still has a job to do if the type of price stability that Chair Warsh has described is to be achieved. He has described price stability as strictly 2%, and he seems to be serious about hitting that. This is good from a protective sense for the back end. At the same time, it's tough to view the current set-up of still elevated printed inflation and a Fed on hold as all that protective. Also, inflation expectations in fact rose post the Fed decision and subsequent Warsh commentary. We glean from this enough to validate the move back above 5% on the 10yr. We maintain our view that we're on a journey back up in the direction of 5.25%.

The implementation note was broadly unchanged in terms of action. The various implementation rates are unchanged, as are the implementation mechanisms. And the Fed will continue to reinvest principal payments from its MBS securities into Treasury bills. We're likely still some way from the Fed spelling out a plan to shrink its balance sheet, which we know remains a policy objective for Chair Warsh. We expect recommendations from the various committees to surface closer to the turn of the year. Meanwhile, liquidity conditions are stable, with repo behaving far better than it did a year ago.

Dollar softens a touch

Perhaps it was a belated acknowledgement that there would not be forward guidance on a December rate hike, but the lack of clarity there seemed to weigh on short-dated rates and the dollar. Chair Warsh actually sounded a little uncomfortable when a reporter asked whether the current policy setting was sufficient for the Fed to hit its goals.

The dollar reaction – a slight softening – probably owed to positioning. Here the consistent run higher in energy prices over recent months, solid US activity and French budget woes have largely seen one-way traffic in the dollar since early September.

However, the overall tone of the press conference, strong and broadening US growth and above-target inflation, suggests the dollar does not need to correct much at all at this stage.

Up next will be the ECB meeting on Thursday and the Bank of Japan meeting on Friday. Barring major hawkish surprises at either of those meetings, we would expect the dollar to continue to consolidate towards the top of recent ranges.