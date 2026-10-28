Vienna Study Finds Museum Visitors Are Only Occasionally Bored

MENAFN - USA Art News) A recent study from psychologists at thehas revealed that museum visitors experience only occasional boredom, scoring an average ofon a scale of one to five. This research, published in the journal Scientific Reports on, surveyedindividuals between the ages ofand

Participants had visited either Vienna's Kunsthistorisches Museum or its Sigmund Freud Museum. They completed a questionnaire that rated the intensity of 11 emotional responses, including joy, awe, anger, and boredom, and took a knowledge test related to the museum's content. Researchers conducted qualitative interviews with approximately 5 percent of visitors to assess specific causes of boredom. Joy and curiosity were reported as significantly more common emotions, though boredom was a notable negative reaction.

Thomas Goetz, the lead author of the study and a self-described museum enthusiast, stated via email that“The very low levels of boredom surprised me.” He noted that while museums serve as educational institutions, the role of emotions, including boredom, remains an under-researched area.

Research over the past 15 years has shown a correlation between boredom and negative health, dietary, and academic outcomes in educational settings. The study found that boredom in museums increased when visitors felt either over-challenged, such as by dense text or navigating unclear exhibits, or under-challenged, like encountering sterile or irrelevant displays. One visitor to the Freud Museum reportedly said,“What really overwhelmed me was just the sheer amount of information.” Another participant commented,“The walls felt a bit barren, which made me somewhat underwhelmed.” Significantly, bored participants performed worse on the knowledge test.

Goetz suggested that institutions could combat boredom by offering diverse information levels, mentioning tools like QR codes and augmented reality applications. He plans to expand this research to other museums and cultural contexts.

Source: Artnet News