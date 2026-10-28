Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي
searchicon

USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish

Vienna Study Finds Museum Visitors Are Only Occasionally Bored


Date: 2026-10-28 11:13:35

(MENAFN- USA Art News) A recent study from psychologists at the University of Vienna has revealed that museum visitors experience only occasional boredom, scoring an average of 1.74 on a scale of one to five. This research, published in the journal Scientific Reports on October 27, surveyed 1,269 individuals between the ages of 18 and 91.

Participants had visited either Vienna's Kunsthistorisches Museum or its Sigmund Freud Museum. They completed a questionnaire that rated the intensity of 11 emotional responses, including joy, awe, anger, and boredom, and took a knowledge test related to the museum's content. Researchers conducted qualitative interviews with approximately 5 percent of visitors to assess specific causes of boredom. Joy and curiosity were reported as significantly more common emotions, though boredom was a notable negative reaction.

Thomas Goetz, the lead author of the study and a self-described museum enthusiast, stated via email that“The very low levels of boredom surprised me.” He noted that while museums serve as educational institutions, the role of emotions, including boredom, remains an under-researched area.

Research over the past 15 years has shown a correlation between boredom and negative health, dietary, and academic outcomes in educational settings. The study found that boredom in museums increased when visitors felt either over-challenged, such as by dense text or navigating unclear exhibits, or under-challenged, like encountering sterile or irrelevant displays. One visitor to the Freud Museum reportedly said,“What really overwhelmed me was just the sheer amount of information.” Another participant commented,“The walls felt a bit barren, which made me somewhat underwhelmed.” Significantly, bored participants performed worse on the knowledge test.

Goetz suggested that institutions could combat boredom by offering diverse information levels, mentioning tools like QR codes and augmented reality applications. He plans to expand this research to other museums and cultural contexts.

Source: Artnet News

MENAFN28102026005694012507ID1111882005


USA Art News

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

tags

Tags

Label
tags

Comments

No comment
tags

Category

tags

Date


More Story

Copyright © 2000 MENAFN. All rights reserved.

Design & Devleopment by MENAFN

Search