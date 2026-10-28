New Book Explores Overlooked Art Of Beverly Buchanan

MENAFN - USA Art News) A new monograph, Beverly Buchanan: Ruination and Regeneration, seeks to bring wider recognition to the understudied work of artist, who died in 2015. The publication, slated for, features contributions from, including friends, art dealers, historians, curators, and contemporaries.

Buchanan, a North Carolina -born artist, was mentored by figures such as Norman Lewis and Romare Bearden. Her work was also recently featured in the 61st Venice Biennale within Koyo Kouoh's exhibition In Minor Keys. Despite her significant connections and inclusion in major international showcases, her artistic legacy has faced challenges due to the combined effects of racism, anti-Blackness, misogyny, and regional bias, which the book aims to address.

Edited by Aurélie Bernard Wortsman, the monograph opens with an introduction by Andrew Edlin, a long-time dealer and supporter of Buchanan's art. The book spans Buchanan's diverse practice, which included sculpture, photography, land art, and video work, showcasing her complexity, intellect, and sensitivity. It covers her involvement in Abstract Expressionism and Post-minimalism, her activities in Atlanta, Macon, and Athens, Georgia, and her later move to Michigan.

The extensive selection of works in the book includes early paintings, zines, sketches, architectural and floral works on paper, environmental installations, and sculptures. An image of Buchanan from an unknown photographer, originally used on a cardstock notice for her 1978 exhibition at Truman Gallery, is also featured, courtesy of the Estate of Beverly Buchanan.

Source: Hyperallergic