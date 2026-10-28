Art Basel Paris Closes Early Due To Protests, Raises Market Questions

MENAFN - USA Art News) Art Basel Paris concluded two days ahead of schedule, closing on Friday evening instead of Sunday, as organizers prepared for a second weekend of demonstrations in the city. The fair had opened for its exclusive Avant-Première event the previous Tuesday. Protests over education spending and inequality had escalated into rioting and looting the previous Saturday, with activists threatening to target the Grand Palais, where the fair was held.

This early closure highlights a growing challenge for the international art market, which has expanded into a global network of fairs, auctions, and biennials over the past three decades. While this growth has fostered a more international market, it also exposes the industry to varied global disruptions. Previous instances of fairs being impacted by external events include Art Basel Miami Beach postponing its 2001 debut until 2002 due to the September 11 attacks, and Paris Photo closing early in 2015 following coordinated terrorist attacks that killed 130 people. In March 2020, TEFAF Maastricht closed four days early after an exhibitor tested positive for Covid-19, with more than 25 cases later identified among attendees and exhibitors by The Art Newspaper; the fair was subsequently robbed two years later.

The decision to close Art Basel Paris early was described as sensible by organizers, aiming to avoid risks to valuable artworks, some priced in the tens of millions of dollars. However, it also sparked debate among galleries. Marc Payot, president of Hauser & Wirth, told the Financial Times that his gallery typically conducts most of its business during the VIP days. In contrast, New York dealer Miguel Abreu noted that his gallery usually generates about 20 percent of its fair sales during the final two days, when public attendees are more open to exploration.

Sources indicate that exhibitors were not consulted before the decision to cancel Sunday. An Art Basel spokesperson confirmed the decision to remain closed on Sunday was made due to uncertainty regarding the demonstrations' duration and potential impact. The spokesperson stated that organizers had consulted galleries, the fair's Selection Committee, and authorities about the early closure, but did not specify if Sunday's cancellation was discussed separately. Art Basel is currently discussing potential financial accommodations with exhibitors but has not yet announced specific measures. The fair is refunding unused weekend tickets, and local businesses like restaurants and taxi services also experienced lost revenue.

Cheryl Karim, national fine arts practice leader at insurance broker Gallagher, with 33 years of experience in art insurance, explained that gallery policies can cover event cancellation for documented expenses such as booth fees, shipping, storage, and travel. Galleries can also secure specific coverage for individual fairs. However, opportunity cost, or potential sales lost due to early closure, cannot be insured. Karim also noted a decade-long increase in interest in terrorism coverage, with clients becoming more aware of what their policies cover. She added that insurers typically assess location, security, transportation, and prior disruptions when evaluating fairs.

Some fairs have adopted alternative strategies when faced with external challenges. Art Dubai, for example, postponed its event from February to May after war broke out with Iran on February 28. Director Dunja Gottweis consulted with exhibitors and collectors, offering options such as deferring participation until 2027 without additional fees or participating in May by paying organizers a percentage of sales rather than upfront booth fees. Gottweis explained that the goal was“not about making money,” but“just to show up and support our community.” This approach will be extended to new exhibitors in 2027, who will pay half their booth fee upfront and the remainder through a percentage of sales.

We previously reported:

Artists and cultural workers joined tens of thousands of protesters in Paris on October 24, as institutions like the Louvre and Art Basel Paris closed.

Parisian artist collective Le Wonder has transformed a 6,000-square-meter industrial site into a hub for 70 artists, challenging gentrification.

Source: ARTnews