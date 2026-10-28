Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي
searchicon

USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish

Vatican Curates Seven Exhibitions On“Fundamentally Human” Art Against AI


Date: 2026-10-28 11:13:35

(MENAFN- USA Art News) The Vatican has launched a new exhibition series featuring over 100 artists, including Arthur Jafa, Jeremy Frey, and Mona Hatoum, to highlight“fundamentally human” creativity in response to the rise of artificial intelligence. Titled ArtCut: Catholic Universities Art Triennale, the initiative spans seven concurrent international exhibitions, emphasizing empathy and self-reflection as core drivers of human advancement over technological progress.

The inaugural edition of ArtCut operates under the theme Exercises in Empathy. This framework expands on an earlier encyclical by Pope Leo XIV, which focused on protecting the human condition from AI's potential for manipulation and a“delusional omnipotence.” Cardinal Tolentino de Mendonça, who serves as prefect of the Dicastery for Culture and Education of the Holy See, commissioned these contemporary art exhibitions, which are being presented at seven Catholic universities across Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Italy, Portugal, Angola, and the United States.

The Triennale directly addresses the Pope's perspective that AI systems“do not understand what they produce, for they lack the affective, relational and spiritual perspective through which human beings grow in wisdom.” Within this guiding principle, each exhibition explores distinct facets of humanity, encompassing both physical and intellectual dimensions. Notable works include Julião Sarmento's Perfect Home (2019), Andreia Santana's Walk Through Frame (2024), and Carlos Bunga's Nómada. Aprendendo a fazer o pino (2025).

We previously reported:

Artist Sarp Kerem Yavuz has challenged Pope Leo XIV's recent statement distinguishing human art from AI-generated work, advocating for AI as a new artistic

Source: Hyperallergic

MENAFN28102026005694012507ID1111882001


USA Art News

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

tags

Tags

Label
tags

Comments

No comment
tags

Category

tags

Date


More Story

Copyright © 2000 MENAFN. All rights reserved.

Design & Devleopment by MENAFN

Search