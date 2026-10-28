Vatican Curates Seven Exhibitions On“Fundamentally Human” Art Against AI

MENAFN - USA Art News) The Vatican has launched a new exhibition series featuring over, including, and, to highlight“fundamentally human” creativity in response to the rise of artificial intelligence. Titled, the initiative spans, emphasizing empathy and self-reflection as core drivers of human advancement over technological progress.

The inaugural edition of ArtCut operates under the theme Exercises in Empathy. This framework expands on an earlier encyclical by Pope Leo XIV, which focused on protecting the human condition from AI's potential for manipulation and a“delusional omnipotence.” Cardinal Tolentino de Mendonça, who serves as prefect of the Dicastery for Culture and Education of the Holy See, commissioned these contemporary art exhibitions, which are being presented at seven Catholic universities across Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Italy, Portugal, Angola, and the United States.

The Triennale directly addresses the Pope's perspective that AI systems“do not understand what they produce, for they lack the affective, relational and spiritual perspective through which human beings grow in wisdom.” Within this guiding principle, each exhibition explores distinct facets of humanity, encompassing both physical and intellectual dimensions. Notable works include Julião Sarmento's Perfect Home (2019), Andreia Santana's Walk Through Frame (2024), and Carlos Bunga's Nómada. Aprendendo a fazer o pino (2025).

We previously reported:

Artist Sarp Kerem Yavuz has challenged Pope Leo XIV's recent statement distinguishing human art from AI-generated work, advocating for AI as a new artistic

Source: Hyperallergic