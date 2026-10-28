Peacock Releases Trailer For Comedy Series“Dig”

MENAFN - USA Art News) Peacock has unveiled the official trailer fora new comedy series from creatorsand, known for their work on“Parks and Recreation” and“The Good Place.” The show is set to premiere on

Screenwriter J. J. Philbin, Schur's wife, is credited as both writer and producer for the series. Based on Kate Myers' 2023 novel Excavations, the ten-episode program follows four female researchers at a secluded archaeological site in Greece. Their expedition takes an unexpected turn when they discover a priceless artifact that, according to the narrative,“should not exist.”

The series' logline states:“When the team uncovers a long-buried secret with the potential to rewrite history, they find themselves at the center of a high-stakes international conspiracy.” Poehler stars as Elise, the lead excavator, who plots with her colleagues to conceal their finding from Neville (played by Hugh Laurie ), the dig's self-serving head archaeologist, aiming to claim the discovery as their own. Their attempt at a cover-up quickly spirals out of control.

The cast also includes Geraldine Viswanathan as Dylan, returning to the dig after a five-year absence; Fina Strazza as Patty, Neville's undergraduate assistant; and Antonia Thomas as Clare, the expedition's preservationist. Recurring characters featured in the trailer are Lambros ( Jason Mantzoukas ), a local shop owner and occasional looter, and Marcus“M.R.” Robertson Jr. ( Brennan Lee Mulligan ), a wealthy archaeology enthusiast. Guest stars include Max Greenfield as Andrew, an art dealer, and Dan Bucatinsky as Fritz, a New York City museum director.

Source: ARTnews