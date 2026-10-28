World Monuments Fund Triples Endowment To $62 Million, Ahead Of Schedule

MENAFN - USA Art News) The(WMF) has securedfor its endowment, surpassing its fundraising goalahead of schedule. This achievement significantly enhances thepreservation organization's financial capacity to protect historical sites globally.

The campaign, publicly launched less than a year ago as part of WMF's 60th anniversary celebrations, was announced on Wednesday. It has effectively tripled the organization's endowment net assets, which are now projected to exceed $100 million by 2028. The newly raised funds will support a range of initiatives, from conservation training to emergency responses for cultural heritage threatened by armed conflict, climate change, and natural disasters.

A core component of the fundraising drive was a $20 million matching challenge from the Robert W. Wilson Charitable Trust, which committed to matching 50 cents for every dollar raised, up to $40 million in total donations. Notable contributors include philanthropist Suzanne Deal Booth, who donated $10 million toward a new institute for heritage preservation bearing her name, and Virginia James, whose contribution ranged between $5 million and $10 million. The donor roster also features prominent art-world figures such as Susan de Menil, Stephen Lash, Annabelle Selldorf, and Christian Louboutin.

Bénédicte de Montlaur, WMF's president and CEO, stated:“Cultural heritage is being lost to conflict, climate change, neglect, and urbanization faster than the world can respond. This campaign gives WMF the long-term resources to act with greater urgency and ambition.”

Since its founding in 1965, WMF has worked to preserve over 700 sites across 114 countries, engaging in projects from conserving historic buildings and archaeological sites to training local craftspeople and aiding communities in protecting landmarks post-disaster. The Suzanne Deal Booth Institute for Heritage Preservation has secured $21 million in endowed funds specifically to expand conservation training, research, and professional development. Additionally, $1 million from the Donald A. Pels Charitable Trust will bolster WMF's Crisis Response Program, which focuses on protecting cultural heritage during conflicts and natural disasters. The organization also raised $4 million for field preservation projects and established a $2 million endowed fund to support the World Monuments Watch, its biennial program that identifies cultural heritage sites facing significant threats.

This fundraising success coincides with WMF's launch of a new five-year strategic plan aimed at expanding its international reach and elevating historic preservation as a global priority. For an organization often working against the clock to save sites from demolition or conflict, this expanded endowment provides a crucial, more reliable funding source for future years.

Source: ARTnews