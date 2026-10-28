Lahontan Gold Maps A US$1.68 Billion Cash-Flow Engine In America's Gold Heartland

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Disseminated on behalf of Lahontan Gold Corp. (TSX.V: LG) (OTCQB: LGCXF) and may include paid advertising.

The plan projects estimated net cash flow of US$1.68 billion before taxes and US$1.32 billion after taxes over an 11-year active mine life. Output steps up to roughly 112,500 Au Eq ounces a year from Year 4 through Year 11, with four years of the plan topping 120,000 ounces. Nevada accounted for about 64% of U.S. gold mine production in 2025, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

Gold is holding over US$4,100 an ounce though mid-October, a level few mine plans were built around, but higher prices don't produce new ounces on their own. New mines take years to permit, finance and build, and the projects best placed to benefit are those with credible production plans, defined capital requirements and economics that can withstand a retreat in metal prices. Dual-listed on the TSX Venture Exchange and OTCQB, Lahontan Gold Corp. (TSX.V: LG) (OTCQB: LGCXF) just put numbers to that case.

On October 14, 2026, the company released an updated Preliminary Economic Assessment (“PEA”) for its flagship Santa Fe Mine in Nevada's Walker Lane. The study outlines a post-tax net present value at a 5% discount rate of US$820 million and an internal rate of return (“IRR”) of 40.1% at base-case prices of US$3,600 gold and US$49 silver. That NPV is more than...

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NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to LGCXF are available in the company's newsroom at ibn/LGCXF

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