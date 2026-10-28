New Immunotherapy Prolongs Survival Of Lung Cancer Patients

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) A combination of two immunotherapy drugs has significantly extended survival in patients with one of the deadliest forms of lung cancer, with trial data showing median survival nearly doubling against the current standard of care. Results from the Phase 3 study involving 563 patients were presented during a conference of the European Society for Medical Oncology in Madrid and also published simultaneously in the New England Journal of Medicine.

Immunotherapy is proving to be transformative in cancer treatment, and there is hope that more of these treatments are going to be brought to market by companies like Calidi Biotherapeutics Inc. (NYSE American: CLDI) so that more cancer types can...

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