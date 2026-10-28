MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Europe's move toward electric cars is doing more than cutting tailpipe pollution. It is also helping the continent spend less on imported oil at a time when global fuel prices have become unstable. New research suggests that the European Union saved close to $3.1 billion in oil-import costs from March to August 2026 because more drivers switched from gasoline and diesel vehicles to electric ones.

These savings aren't only happening at country level; even individual motorists are seeing their overall costs of owning a vehicle going down. Those savings could see more people making the switch and buying EV models from various manufacturers, such as Massimo Group (NASDAQ: MAMO)...

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