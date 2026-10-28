Sri Lanka Says To Allocate 2 Trillion Rupees For 2027 Capital Spending

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Xinhua

Colombo: Sri Lanka's government has laid out a 2-trillion-rupee ($6.01 billion) capital expenditure plan for 2027 to prioritizing national infrastructure and attract major domestic and development projects related to investment.

Fernando said the allocation would focus on roads, railways, rural connectivity, logistics and transport facilities, alongside selected social expenditure.

He said the government's next priority was to move towards economic transformation by strengthening domestic and foreign investment and further developing the capital market.

Fernando said the Finance Ministry had reviewed 12 capital market development proposals submitted by the Securities and Exchange Commission and agreed on most of them, with several expected to be included in the 2027 Budget, due to be presented on Nov. 12.

He also said the government planned to introduce new legislation to restructure state-owned enterprises and establish a common legal framework for commercially operating entities.

The proposed law would allow selected state enterprises to be incorporated as companies with greater autonomy to respond to market conditions, he said. Enditem